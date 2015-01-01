पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:एमए सेमेस्टर 2 की परीक्षा फॉर्म के लिए ऑनलाइन पेमेंट में 520 छात्रों का पेंच फंसा

लोहरदगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएस कॉलेज एमए सेमेस्टर वन के विद्यार्थियों का अब तक नहीं आया परीक्षा परिणाम

बलदेव साहू महाविद्यालय में अध्ययनरत सेमेस्टर वन के विद्यार्थियों को सेमेस्टर 2 का परीक्षा फॉर्म (ऑनलाइन पेमेंट) भरने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन दुकान का चक्कर लगाते हुए काफी चिंतित हैं। कोविड-19 कोरोना वायरस जैसी महामारी पर कॉलेज जाने का प्रतिबंध व कॉलेज प्रशासन के द्वारा सूचना प्रसार पर ठोस कदम ना उठाए जाने का खामियाजा विद्यार्थियों को चुकाना पड़ रहा है।

एक ओर रांची विश्वविद्यालय रांची सेमेस्टर 2 परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन पद्धति का नियम अपनाई है, इसके अंतर्गत आने वाले केओ कॉलेज गुमला, बीएन जालान कॉलेज सिसई, बेड़ो सहित अन्य कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन पेमेंट प्रक्रिया से परीक्षा फॉर्म भर रहे हैं।

वही बीएस कॉलेज सत्र 2019 21 के विद्यार्थियों का परीक्षा फॉर्म के लिए पेमेंट करने में टेक्निकल परेशानियां आ रही है। जिसके कारण यहां के विद्यार्थी परेशान व चिंतित हैं। बीएस कॉलेज मास्टर ऑफ आर्ट्स हिंदी, इतिहास, कुड़ुख़, अर्थशास्त्र व राजनीतिक विज्ञान फैकेल्टी के 520 विद्यार्थी अध्ययनरत हैं।

गौरतलब है कि रांची विश्वविद्यालय रांची के अंतर्गत आने वाले सभी महाविद्यालयों में जनवरी माह में ही सेमेस्टर वन की परीक्षा हुई। 24 जनवरी 2020 को सेमेस्टर का चौथा पेपर होना था, परंतु लोहरदगा में सीए और एनआरसी के समर्थन में निकली रैली के बाद हुई भगदड़ के कारण जिले में कर्फ्यू लगाई गई। इसलिए उक्त तिथि में होने वाले परीक्षा को स्थगित कर दिया गया। पुनः 24 मार्च को परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित की गई इसमें भी कोरोना वायरस जैसी महामारी (लॉकडाउन) के कारण परीक्षा फिर से स्थगित हो गई।

अंततः 28 अक्टूबर को पुनः तिथि तय कर बीएस कॉलेज में सेमेस्टर 2, फोर्थ पेपर की परीक्षा ली गई। अब स्थिति यह है कि बीएस कॉलेज को छोड़कर सभी कॉलेजों का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया, परंतु बीएस कॉलेज में अब तक परीक्षा का परिणाम नहीं आया है। इसी बीच विश्वविद्यालय ने 24 नवंबर तक सेमेस्टर 2 का परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के लिए तिथि निर्धारित कर दी है। इसके बाद ₹600 विलंब शुल्क के साथ परीक्षा फॉर्म भरा जाएगा।

बीएस कॉलेज एमए सेमेस्टर वन के विद्यार्थियों के समक्ष परेशानी बनी हुई है कि किस प्रकार से परीक्षा फॉर्म भरा जाए। परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के अंतिम तिथि के 1 दिन पूर्व कॉलेज प्रशासन नोटिस जारी कर कहा की बीएस कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के लिए अलग से तिथि निर्धारित की जाएगी।

इससे पूर्व कॉलेज प्रशासन को विद्यार्थियों की परेशानी से कोई मतलब नहीं था। जब विद्यार्थी परेशान होकर कॉलेज प्रशासन से सवाल करने लगे तब प्रशासन एक नोटिस निकाला। विद्यार्थियों को एक और चिंता सता रहा है कि सेमेस्टर वन का परीक्षा परिणाम आने के तुरंत बाद सेमेस्टर 2 का परीक्षा देना होगा। जबकि कॉलेज प्रशासन की ओर से किसी भी तरह का कोई ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई या गाइड नहीं किया गया है।
कॉलेज में नहीं है कोई छात्र प्रतिनिधि
बीएस कॉलेज में वर्तमान समय में किसी भी प्रकार का कोई छात्र प्रतिनिधि नहीं है। जिसके कारण यहां के विद्यार्थियों को अपनी समस्या रखने में काफी कठिनाई हो रहा है। विद्यार्थी अपनी समस्या लेकर जहां-तहां भटकते फिरते हैं। छात्र प्रतिनिधि होने से विद्यार्थियों की समस्या को कॉलेज प्रशासन के साथ-साथ विश्वविद्यालय में रखा जाना संभव हो पाता है। 2019 में होने वाले छात्र संघ चुनाव बीएस कॉलेज में हंगामे के कारण स्थगित कर दिया गया था, तब से बिना छात्र संघ के ही महाविद्यालय संचालित है और यहां के छात्र असुविधा महसूस कर रहे हैं।

विद्यार्थियों को एमए सेमेस्टर 2 के सिलेबस भी पता नहीं
स्थिति यह बनी हुई है कि कई ऐसे विद्यार्थियों को एमए सेमेस्टर 2 का सिलेबस भी पता नहीं है। इस संबंध में बीएस कॉलेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य गोश्नर कुजूर ने कहा कि लोहरदगा में लगी कर्फ्यू और कोरोना वायरस के कारण एमए सेमेस्टर वन अंतिम पेपर का परीक्षा स्थगित कर दिया गया था। बाद में अंतिम एक पेपर की परीक्षा हुई, जिसके कारण परीक्षा का परिणाम प्रकाशित करने में विलंब हो रही है। परीक्षा परिणाम नहीं आने के कारण सेमेस्टर 2 के लिए ऑनलाइन पेमेंट नहीं हो पा रहा है। रांची विश्वविद्यालय रांची के निर्देशानुसार बीएस कॉलेज एमए सेमेस्टर वन के विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के लिए अलग से तिथि दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें