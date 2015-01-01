पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कैरो के एड़ादोन गांव में आईटीआई कॉलेज व छात्रावास भवन हुआ बेकार

कैरोएक घंटा पहले
  • निर्माण विभाग द्वारा करोड़ों की लागत से बना था कॉलेज व छात्रावास भवन

(समीद अंसारी). प्रखंड के एड़ादोन कोयल नदी तट पर निर्मित आईटीआई कॉलेज व छात्रावास भवन अनुपयोगी साबित हो रहा है। भवन का निर्माण तो हो गया है, परंतु भवन के निर्माण के बाद से आईटीआई की पढ़ाई के लिए सरकार द्वारा किसी प्रकार की पहल नहीं की गई है। उक्त भवन का निर्माण भवन निर्माण विभाग द्वारा कराया गया था। लगभग 4 करोड़ की लागत से कॉलेज भवन व छात्रावास भवन का निर्माण दो कंपनी मां तारा कंस्ट्रक्शन व शमीम अंसारी के द्वारा किया गया था।

दोनों भवनों का हस्तांतरण भी विभाग को कर दिया गया है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि प्रखंड में अगर आईटीआई की पढ़ाई शुरू हो जाती तो विद्यार्थियों को काफी सहूलियत मिलती। आईटीआई भवन का निर्माण कोयल नदी तट पर किया गया है, जिसके कारण बरसात में भवन आधा डूब जाता है। अगर उक्त भवन में आईटीआई की पढ़ाई भी शुरू होती है तो तीन महीने तक भवन जलमग्न रहता है। मामले में उपायुक्त दिलीप टोप्पो का कहना है कि अगले माह इस दिशा में कार्रवाई करते हुए भवन में शिक्षा कार्य शुरू कराने की दिशा में पहल की जाएगी।
विद्यार्थियाें ने कहा- आईटीआई की पढ़ाई शुरू हो जाती ताे हमें पढ़ाई के लिए बाहर नहीं जाना पड़ता
प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित डाॅ. अनुग्रह नारायण +2 उच्च विद्यालय के कक्षा 12 वीं के विद्यार्थी इमरान अंसारी का कहना है कि प्रखंड में आईटीआई की पढ़ाई प्रारंभ हो जाने से काफी सहूलियत मिलती। छात्र कमलेश साहू का कहना है कि आईटीआई की पढ़ाई शुरू होने से हमें दूर-दराज नहीं जाना पड़ता।

छात्र अब्दुल समद का कहना है कि जिले में एक भी आईटीआई कॉलेज नहीं है, अगर कैरो प्रखंड में पढ़ाई शुरू हो जाती तो विद्यार्थियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना नहीं पड़ता। अमरजीत भगत का कहना है कि करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से भवन निर्माण कराने के बावजूद भी पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं होना हमारे लिए दुर्भाग्य की बात है। सज्जाद अंसारी का कहना है कि आईटीआई की पढ़ाई शुरू हो जाने से विद्यार्थियों को काफी सहूलियत मिलती।

