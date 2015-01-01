पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नजारा:लोहरदगा में न्यूनतम तापमान 190 पर हल्की बारिश पर दिखे दो-दो इंद्रधनुष

लोहरदगाएक घंटा पहले
  • एक साथ दो दो इंद्रधनुषी छटा ने प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य को और भी बढ़ा दिया

जिले में शनिवार की सुबह में लंबे अरसे के बाद आसमान में इंद्रधनुष देखा गया। जो लोगों के बीच कौतुहल का विषय बना रहा। इस इंद्रधनुष को किस्को प्रखंड क्षेत्र में स्पष्ट रूप से देखा जा सका। इंद्रधनुष के इस अद्भुत दृश्य को लोगों ने मोबाइल में कैद किया। सुबह सवेरे सूरज निकलने के बाद हल्की बारिश के साथ आसमान में बेहतरीन नजारा इंद्रधनुष का देखा गया।

एक साथ दो दो इंद्रधनुषी छटा ने प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य को और भी बढ़ा दिया। वही बादल और धूप नहीं निकलने के कारण दिन भर तापमान में गिरावट रहा और ठंड बढ़ी रही। इधर सुबह से रहे बादल के देर शाम खुलने के साथ तेज़ हवाओं से 3 डिग्री पारा गिरा, न्यूनतम तापमान हुआ 19 डिग्री शनिवार को जिले में न्यूनतम 19 डिग्री और अधिकतम 20 डिग्री तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया है।

