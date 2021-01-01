पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:ट्रक ऑनर एसोसिएशन के एक फरवरी के आंदोलन के लिए 27 को बैठक

लोहरदगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसी को एसोसिएशन ने समस्याओं से अवगत कराया

लोहरदगा गुमला ट्रक ऑनर एसोसिएशन की आम बैठक 27 जनवरी को 11 बजे पतराटोली बिजली ऑफिस के समीप रखी गई है। जिसमें हिंडाल्को कंपनी के खिलाफ तय किए गए आंदोलन जो 1 फरवरी से शुरू होगा, जिसमें हिंडाल्को कार्यालय में तालाबंदी एवं अनिश्चितकालीन दिन रात के धरना कार्यक्रम के संबंध में तैयारियों की समीक्षा करते हुए अन्य निर्णय लिए जाएंगे। एसोसिएशन ने सभी ट्रक मालिकों से समय पर उपस्थित होकर बैठक को सफल बनाने की अपील की है।

डीसी से मिलकर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि हिंडाल्को कंपनी मनमानी कर रही है और उचित भाड़ा और उचित ट्रिप भी नहीं दे रही है। एसोसिएशन के संरक्षक सह सांसद धीरज प्रसाद साहू के निर्देशानुसार कंपनी अगर 31 जनवरी तक ट्रक मालिकों की मांगे नहीं मानती है तो एक फरवरी से एसोसिएशन अपने निर्धारित आंदोलन को शुरू करेगी। डीसी से ट्रक परिवहन में आ रही अन्य समस्याओं से अवगत कराया गया। बैठक में एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष कंवलजीत सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष विनोद सिंह, अभय सिंह, मोहम्मद गुड्डू एवं राजू खान सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser