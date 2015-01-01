पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:एनएच 143 पर कई जगहों पर हुए गड्ढों से आवागमन करने वाले रहते है भयभीत

लोहरदगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के एनएच 143 पर शंख नदी पिकेट से लेकर बक्सी डीपा तक शहर के बीच कई जगहों पर बने गड्ढों से आवागमन प्रभावित रहती हैं। आए दिन इस कारण छोटी बड़ी दुर्घटनाएं भी घटती रहती है। खासकर एन एच पर शंख नदी पुलिस पिकेट के समीप, गोपा ढलान, ब्लॉक मोड़, बरवा टोली निकट सहित अन्य जगहों पर गड्ढे लंबे समय से पड़े है। इस पर जब भी बड़े अधिकारी या मंत्री के आने की सूचना रहती है, तब इस पर लीपापोती कर दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें