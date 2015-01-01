पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा:काम में सुरक्षा उपकरण का करें उपयोग : ईई

लोहरदगा3 घंटे पहले
  • साथ ही सुरक्षा उपकरण का भी वितरण किया गया

जिले के विद्युत उपकेंद्र 33/11 केवीए परिसर में शुक्रवार को कार्य के दौरान सुरक्षात्मक उपाय अपनाने को लेकर एक विशेष कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता की उपस्थिति में कनीय विद्युत अभियंता द्वारा विद्युत कर्मियों को कार्य के दौरान सुरक्षा, बेल्ट, हेल्मेट, ग्लव्स आदि का उपयोग करने के लिए निर्देश दिया। साथ ही सुरक्षा उपकरण का भी वितरण किया गया।

वहीं विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता ने कहा कि कार्य के दौरान सुरक्षा उपकरण का उपयोग करने से दुर्घटना होने की सम्भावना कम रहेगी। यह जीवन रक्षक साबित होगा। कहा कि जीवन अनमोल है। इसलिए लापरवाही नहीं कर हमेशा सुरक्षा उपकरण पहन कर काम करें। उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षा उपकरण पहनकर काम करने से हादसे की संभावना कम रहती है।

