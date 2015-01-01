पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारियां शुरू:तुलसी विवाह पर शहनाई के साथ बजेंगे 251 वर्ष पुराने नगाड़े

मांडू5 घंटे पहले
  • मांडू के चतुर्भुज राम मंदिर में धार्मिक रीति रिवाज से ढाई सौ वर्ष पुरानी परंपरा निभाई जाएगी

मांडू के चतुर्भुज श्रीराम मंदिर में देवउठनी ग्यारस पर प्रतिवर्ष अनुसार इस वर्ष भी तुलसी विवाह का आयाेजन हाेगा। इसके लिए मंदिर में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। मंदिर को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया जा रहा है। संवत 1823 के तुलसी के क्यारे को भी सजाया जा रहा। धार्मिक संस्कृति के अनुरूप यह तुलसी विवाह होगा।

पीठाधीश्वर महामंडलेश्वर डॉ. नरसिंहदासजी के सान्निध्य में यह परंपरा की जाएगी। मेहंदी, हल्दी के साथ बनोला भी निकाला जाएगा।

पीठाधीश्वर डाॅ. नरसिंहदासजी ने बताया देवउठनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णुजी चार महीने की निद्रा से उठते है। इसके बाद सृष्टि का कार्य-भार संभालते है। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की इसी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु ने माता तुलसी संग विवाह किया था।

यही कारण है कि इस दिन तुलसी विवाह करने की भी परंपरा है। जो व्यक्ति तुलसी विवाह करता है उसे कन्यादान के बराबर पुण्य फल मिलता है। इस दिन से ही देशभर में मांगलिक कार्यों की शुरुआत होगी। राम मंदिर में तुलसी विवाह की परंपरा लगभग ढाई सौ वर्ष पुरानी है। विवाह में शहनाई के साथ 251 वर्ष पुराने नगाड़े भी बजाए जाएंगे।

महिला मंडल बधाई गीत गाएगी
मंदिर परिसर में एक वर पक्ष और दूसरे को वधू पक्ष का मानकर कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा। वर पक्ष की और से राम मंदिर से परिसर के दुर्गा मंदिर तक बारात निकाली जाएगी। दुर्गा मंदिर में वधू पक्ष के यहां सभी विवाह संस्कार किए जाएंगे।

यह आयोजन वैवाहिक आयोजनों की तरह ही किया जाएगा। जिसमें आचार्य व पंडिताें द्वारा सभी संस्कार कराए जाएंगे। महिला मंडल द्वारा विवाह बधाई गीत गाए जाएंगे। इसके बाद फलाहार वितरण किया जाएगा। सुबह भगवान को हल्दी व मेहंदी लगाई जाएगी। मंडप पूजन के बाद शाम 6 बजे बनोला निकलेगा। इसके बाद लग्न कराए जाएंगे। तुलसीजी का कन्यादान अशोक निगम के परिवार द्वारा किया जाएगा।

