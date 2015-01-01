पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाे ब्लू:नीले रंग में रंगा कनडीपुरा, बच्चाें ने बदली गांव की तस्वीर, जागरूकता संदेश लिखे

मांडू3 घंटे पहले
  • मांडू के आदिवासी बाहुल्य गांव में कलेक्टर के साथ पहुंची यूनिसेफ की टीम

पर्यटन नगरी मांडू के आदिवासी बाहुल्य क्षेत्र के कनडीपुरा गांव में पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से ग्रामीण अपनी झुग्गी झोपड़ी के साथ कच्चे मकानों पर नीले रंग की पुताई कर रहे हैं। साथ ही आदिवासी संस्कृति की कलाकृतियां भी नीले रंग से उकेर रहे हैं।

यूनिसेफ और जिला प्रशासन ने बाल अधिकार के साथ क्षेत्र में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, बाल विवाह जैसे मुद्दों लेकर गांव में जागरूकता लाने के लिए पहल की है। इसी के तहत यहां के बच्चे अपने हाथों से नीले रंग का प्रयोग करते हुए घरों की दीवारों, आम रास्तों पर जागरूकता के संदेश लिख रहे हैं।

काेई हाथाें में किताब लिए था ताे किसी ने दीवाराें पर लगाए छापे

गांव में प्रवेश करते ही कुछ अलग नजर आने लगता है। नीले रंग में पुती हुई सभी मकानाें की बाहरी दीवारें बालकाें के अधिकाराें के संरक्षण का संदेश देते हुए नजर आती हैं। टीम काे अपने बीच पाकर हेमराज, राजेश, सीताराम, कुणाल सहित अन्य बच्चे भी बहुत उत्साहित थे।

कुछ बच्चे हाथाें में किताबें थी ताे काेई हाथाें काे नीले रंग में डूबाे कर दीवाराें पर पंजाें के छापे लगा रहा था। बच्चों के चेहराें पर फैली मुस्कान बता रही थी कि मानाे आसामानी रंग उतरकर उनके घर-आंगन में फैल गया हाे। अपने घर के बाहर खटिया पर बैठे बुजुर्ग भी इस नवाचार काे देखकर उत्साहित थे।

दिनभर सुर्खियों में रहा कनडीपुरा : गांव में यूनिसेफ की टीम के साथ कलेक्टर आलोक कुमार सिंह भी गुरुवार काे पहुंचे। पूरा गांव नीले रंग में रंगा नजर आया, गांव की तस्वीर देखकर वे दंग रह गए। कनडीपुरा दिनभर सुर्खियों में रहा। गांव में हुई सार्थक पहल देख कर टीम ने तारीफ की और ग्रामीणाें का हौसला बढ़ाया।

गांव की दीवाराें पर लिखे ये संदेश : बच्चाें का विकास हाे, शिक्षा का प्रकाश हाे, पशु-पक्षी हैं धरती की शान और पेड़ हैं धरती की जान, पर्यावरण बचाओ पेड़ लगाओ, कैसे हाेगा दूर कुपाेषण, मां बच्चे काे दे पूरा पाेषण।

पहली बार रात के अंधेरे में कपूर तालाब के पानी में दिखा नीला जहाज महल

विश्व बाल दिवस पर गाे ब्लू थीम के तहत यूनिसेफ और केंद्रीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग की पहल पर मांडू के जहाज महल पर भी नीली राेशनी की गई है। गुरुवार काे महल का नीला प्रतिबिंब पहली बार महल के पीछे स्थित कपूर तालाब में दिखा तो इसकी छटा और भी निखरी गई।

कपूर तालाब के पानी में दिखा नीला जहाज महल

आज भी नीली राेशनी में दिखेगा जहाज महल और कनडीपुरा

20 नवंबर को भी मांडू के जहाज महल के साथ मांडू के कनडीपुरा गांव में नीली रोशनी की जाएगी। घरों में रहने वाले लोग इस अभियान के तहत नवाचार करेंगे। यूनिसेफ एवं जिला प्रशासन यूथ फाॅर चिल्ड्रन के युवा वॉलिंटियर्स के माध्यम से बच्चों को सहयोग किया गया। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से इस पूरे गांव को नीले रंग से रंगा गया।

ग्रामीणों ने सराहनीय पहल की

कनडीपुरा में यूनिसेफ की टीम के साथ जाकर देखा। ग्रामीणों ने सराहनीय पहल की है। ऐसे कई नवाचार हम समय-समय पर करेंगे।

-आलोक कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर धार

