स्मारक:बड़ी पालिका बाजार हुआ करती थी गदाशाह की दुकान

मांडू2 घंटे पहले
  • वास्तुकला के उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण में से है यह भवन
  • प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं होने से इतिहास से अनजान हैं पर्यटक

गदाशाह तत्कालीन समय का एक बड़ा व्यापारी था जो संकटकाल में मांडू के सुल्तानाें को आर्थिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराया करता था। गदाशाह का महल काफी बड़े क्षेत्र में विस्तृत है। गदाशाह के महल के चारों ओर ऊंची दीवार बनी हुई है। महल से सटी हुई गदाशाह की दुकान भी है जिसका मुख्य द्वार उत्तर की ओर से मांडू में प्रवेश करने वाली मुख्य सड़क पर है।

इस भवन की बनावट मांडू के हिंडाेला महल से मिलती–जुलती है। गदाशाह के परिसर में दो बावड़ियां हैं, एक अंधेरी व दूसरी उजाली। यह स्मारक वास्तुकला का एक श्रेष्ठ उदाहरण भी है। प्रचार-प्रसार न होने से पर्यटक इसके इतिहास से अनजान है।

दुकान रूपी इस भवन में भव्य रोशनदान है, ऊपर जाने के लिए सीढ़ियां हैं

गदाशाह की दुकान- इस भवन का निर्माण महमूद खिलजी द्वितीय के सेना अध्यक्ष मेदिनी राय के समकालीन रहा है। भवन से जुड़ी एक किवदंती के अनुसार गदाशाह उस समय का बड़ा व्यापारी हुआ करता था। मांडू के सुल्तानों अलावा वह अन्य प्रांतों के शासकों को भी समय-समय पर धन की सहायता प्रदान करता था।

मांडू उस समय भारत का सबसे बड़ा पालिका बाजार हुआ करता था। प्लेट, ग्लास व तेल का व्यापार संचालित किया जाता था। अवशेष इस तथ्य काे मजबूती प्रदान करते हैं। भवन की वास्तुशिल्प हिंदू शैली की रही थी। काला पत्थर कहीं-कहीं संगमरमर के लाल पत्थर की प्लेट देखी जा सकती है।

महल में लगे हैं सेनापति और उनकी पत्नी के चित्र

गदा शाह का महल क्षेत्रफल की दृष्टि से काफी विस्तृत रहा है। भवन के चारों ओर प्राचीर है। भारत रतन संस्था की ओर से दक्षिण के भाग की खुदाई के दौरान यहां स्नानागार होने के स्पष्ट प्रमाण मिले हैं। स्नानागार को पत्थर की नालियों द्वारा जोड़ा गया था। भवन का आंतरिक भाग प्राचीन समय की तीन पेंटिंग को दर्शाता हं। पुरातत्वविद के अनुसार यह चित्र सेनापति मेदिनीराय एवं उनकी पत्नी के हैं। कमरों के रंग व डिजाइन विशिष्ट शैली का परिचय कराते हैं।

