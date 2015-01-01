पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण शिविर:विज्ञान से ही हम विकास कर सकते हैं: जयंत

मांडू37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र मांडू में एकीकृत पोषक तत्व प्रबंधन पर प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन

सत्यमेव जयते और विज्ञान में कोई अंतर नहीं है। विज्ञान तभी सही होता है, जब हम उन्हें प्रमाणित करते हैं। विज्ञान से ही हम विकास कर सकते हैं। उक्त बातें हजारीबाग सांसद जयंत सिन्हा ने सोमवार को कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र मांडू, रामगढ़ में एकीकृत पोषक तत्व प्रबंधन को लेकर तीसरे चरण का 15 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण में लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए बतौर मुख्य अतिथि कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सोच विज्ञान पर आधारित है। आज विज्ञान है तो हम हैं। कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने हजारीबाग व रामगढ़ जिला के पैक्स सदस्य व खाद विक्रेताओं के बीच उर्वरक की महता से अवगत कराया। कहा कि किसान पारंपरिक खेती धान व गेहूं के अलावा हरी सब्जी व मत्स्य पालन, बकरी, मुर्गी पालन के साथ साथ बेमौसमी सब्जी का उत्पादन करने पर जोर दिया।

केंद्र के प्रभारी वैज्ञानिक डॉ. दुष्यंत कुमार राघव ने प्रशिक्षकों को उर्वरक व इसके उपयोग करने को लेकर कई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां दी। उन्होंने कहा कि अन्य राज्यों की अपेक्षा झारखंड में किसानों द्वारा उर्वरक का उपयोग 60 प्रतिशत कम उपयोग किया जाता है।

लेकिन किसानों की मनसा को देखते हुए उन्होंने उर्वरक का उपयोग निकट भविष्य में अधिक होने का संदेह जताया। बताया कि उर्वरक की अधिक उपयोग करने पर सीधा असर हमारे मिट्टी के स्वास्थ्य पर होगा। डॉ. इंद्रजीत प्रजापति ने मिट्टी के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए पैक्स सदस्य व खाद बीज विक्रेताओं के बीच उपरोक्त प्रशिक्षण को अत्यंत लाभकारी बताया।

कहा कि क्षेत्र के किसान बीज के अलावा उर्वरक खरीदने के लिए बीज विक्रेताओं के पास जाते हैं। ऐसे में विक्रेताओं को प्रशिक्षित होना जरूरी है। ताकि वे किसानों को सलाह देकर फसल में उचित मात्रा में उर्वरक का प्रयोग करा सके। मौके पर बीडीओ विनय कुमार, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रवीण कुमार मेहता, पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष अमरेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता, पूर्व 20 सूत्री अध्यक्ष जगेश्वर प्रजापति, सनी कुमार, सनी आशीष बालमुचू, शशिकांत चौबे आदि मौजूद थे।

