पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गड़बड़ी पर कार्रवाई, निर्माणाधीन पुलिया फिर से तोड़कर बनेगी खराब पीसीसी पथ के पैसों की रिकवरी होगी, ईई को फटकारा

मझिआंव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच के दौरान जगह-जगह पर पीसीसी पथ को तोड़कर भी देखा गया

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के टड़हे पंचायत में टड़हे गांव से भैंसाखाड़ गांव तक आरईओ विभाग के द्वारा लगभग 2 करोड़ 43 लाख की लागत से 3.4 किलोमीटर लम्बाई तक बनने वाले पीसीसी व कालीकरण पथ में भारी अनियमितता बरते जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। शिकायत के आलोक में झारखंड विधानसभा अनागत प्रश्न क्रियान्वयन समिति के चेयरमैन सह स्थानीय विधायक रामचंद्र चंद्रवंशी व एसडीओ जियाउल अंसारी के द्वारा जांच की गई। जांच के दौरान जगह-जगह पर पीसीसी पथ को तोड़कर भी देखा गया। देखने के पश्चात आरोप सही सिद्ध होने के बाद उन्होंने आरईओ विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता को जमकर फटकार लगाई।

2.43 करोड़ से बनने वाली पीसीसी सड़क व कालीकरण में अनियमितता की सूचना पर विधायक-एसडीओ ने की जांच

साथ ही उन्होंने उपस्थित एसडीओ जियाउल अंसारी को पथ निर्माण में लगे सरकारी रुपए की रिकवरी करते हुए कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।इसके अलावा भैंसाखाड़ गांव में विभाग के द्वारा बनवाया गया पुलिया का भी निरीक्षण किया गया। उसमें भी काफी अनियमितता मिली। इस दौरान उन्होंने निर्माणाधीन पुलिया को तोड़कर नए सिरे से बनवाने का आदेश दिया। इसके अलावा मझिआंव से बिशनपुरा तक जानेवाली मुख्य सड़क की जर्जर व जीर्ण शीर्ण स्थिति को देखते ही आग बबूला हो गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने सड़क परिवहन विभाग के सहायक अभियंता सुनील कुमार को भी फटकार लगाई।

उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क निर्माण के समय इसकी गुणवत्ता की जांच आप सबों को करनी चाहिए। लेकिन आप सभी लोग लोगों की निष्क्रियता एवं लापरवाही के कारण 3 से 4 साल के अंदर ही सड़क की स्थिति नारकीय हो गई है।जिसके कारण सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग हुआ है।कहा की मैं अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सरकार की राशि का दुरुपयोग किसी भी सूरत में नहीं होने दूंगा। इस दौरान जिला विधायक प्रतिनिधि चंचल दुबे, मंडल अध्यक्ष पवन कुमार युवा मोर्चा जिला महामंत्री संजय कमलापुरी, विधायक प्रतिनिधि संजय कुमार सिंह व ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष उमाशंकर यादव आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser