आवेदन:दबंग ने ग्रामीणों को नदी में जाने पर लगाई रोक

मझिआंव2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों ने अंचलाधिकारी को दिया आवेदन

बरडीहा थाना क्षेत्र के बरछा बांध गांव में एक दबंग व्यक्ति के द्वारा नदी में अवैध रूप से खेती कर ग्रामीणों सहित पशुओं एवं जानवरों को नदी में जाने में रोक लगाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इधर इस संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह अंचलाधिकारी नंदजी राम को लिखित आवेदन देकर रास्ता दिलाते हुए जांच उपरांत कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।जबकि बर्षों पूर्व से इस गांव के ग्रामीणों सहित पशुओं को नदी में जाने का यहि रास्ता रहा है।दिए गए आवेदन में कहा गया है कि बरछाबांध गांव के ही बैजनाथ यादव के द्वारा नदी में अवैध रूप से खेती कर ग्रामीणों सहित पशुओं को नदी में जाने का रास्ता अवरुद्ध कर दिया है।

इतना ही नहीं उस रास्ते से बैल,गाय भैंस,बकरी सहित यहां तक कि ग्रामीणों को भी जाने से गाली गलौज करते हुए मना किया जा रहा है। इतना ही नहीं उक्त व्यक्ति के द्वारा ग्रामीणों को पत्थर से मारते हुए नक्सलियों से जान से मारवाने की धमकी भी दी जा रही। जिसके कारण बरछा बांध के ग्रामीण जानमाल की सुरक्षा को लेकर सकते में हैं। इधर इस संबंध में अंचलाधिकारी नंदजी राम ने कहा कि ग्रामीणों के द्वारा नदी में जाने का रास्ता रोकने की सूचना मिली है।इसके लिए जांच की जाएगी। जांच उपरांत सही पाए जाने पर उक्त व्यक्ति के ऊपर निश्चित रूप से कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके अलावा ग्रामीणों के द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री झारखंड, जिला उपायुक्त, आरक्षी अधीक्षक, मानवाधिकार दिल्ली को भी प्रतिलिपि प्रेषित कर दिया गया है। आवेदन देने वालों में विजय कुमार यादव, राजकिशोर यादव, शमराज यादव, अमेरिका राम, शंभू राम, दिलीप यादव, नंदू चौधरी, अनिल यादव, जगजीत चौधरी एवं मनोज चौधरी सहित पांच दर्जन से अधिक ग्रामीणों का नाम शामिल है।

