पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुस्साहस:मझिआंव में घर में घुसे मनचले ने युवती पर किया हमला, फरार

मझिआंवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटे भाई के साथ घर में अकेली थी युवती, मौका पाकर घुसा बदमाश

नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के वार्ड नंबर 11 स्थित लकड़ही गांव निवासी शिवलाल राम के 20 वर्षीय पुत्री रानी कुमारी को वार्ड नंबर 10 निवासी फरीद खान का 22 वर्षीय पुत्र हजरत खान ने घर में घुसकर धारदार हथियार से मारकर घायल कर दिया और वो फरार हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार लड़की की शादी इसी नवंबर माह में होना तय हुआ था। जिसको लेकर घर में रंग रोगन का काम चल रहा था।

इस दौरान लड़की कि मां किसी जरूरी काम से गढ़वा गई थी और पिता शिवलाल राम पुलिस पद पर पदस्थ अपने ड्यूटी पर थे और मजदूर घर में काम कर रहे थे। इस दौरान घर में लड़की अपने 10 वर्षीय छोटे भाई के साथ अकेली थी और घर में लड़की को अकेला देख हजरत खान ने घर में घुसा और धारदार हथियार से सिर पर लगातार वार कर फरार हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें