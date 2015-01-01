पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कब्जा:बिजली विभाग के पोल पर दबंगों का कब्जा

मझिआवएक घंटा पहले
  • लेकिन कुछ दबंग किस्म के लोगों ने सरकारी पोल में तार नहीं जोड़ने दिया

नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के वार्ड नं 3 स्थित दुबेतहले के नहर स्थित टोले पर कुछ दबंगों द्वारा बिजली विभाग के पोल व तार पर कब्जा किए जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। प्राप्त समाचार के अनुसार बिजली विभाग के कनीय अभियंता अमन राय के निर्देश पर दैनिक भोगी कर्मचारी अमरेश कुमार व गुड्डू सिंह के द्वारा शुक्रवार को राजा सत्य प्रकाश दुबे का बिजली कनेक्शन नम्बर एमजे-5892 जोड़ने गये थे। लेकिन कुछ दबंग किस्म के लोगों ने सरकारी पोल में तार नहीं जोड़ने दिया। बिजली मिस्त्री का कहना है कि उसी टोले पर के लोगों ने नया कनेक्शन जोड़ने से मना कर दिया और कहा कि पोल से किसी कनेक्शन धारी का कनेक्शन नहीं जोड़ने देंगे।

इधर इस संबंध में कनेक्शन धारी राजा सत्य प्रकाश दुबे ने बताया कि उन्होंने 26/03/2019 को ही बिजली विभाग से नया कनेक्शन लिया है। जिसका मीटर नम्बर 0145446है।लगभग दो वर्ष गुजर जाने के बाद भी बिजली विभाग की उदासीनता के कारण हम सभी परिवार अंधेरे में रहने को विवश हैं। अगर उनका बिजली का कनेक्शन अविलंब जोड़ा नहीं गया तो बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ न्यायालय का शरण लेने पर विवश होंगे। बिजली विभाग के जेई अमन राय ने स्वीकार करते हुए बताया कि कुछ लोगों ने बिजली का तार जोड़ने से मना किया है। इसकी सूचना मिली है,कल यानी शनिवार को इसकी जांच कर कानूनी कार्यवाही करेंगे।

