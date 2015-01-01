पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:बरडीहा थाना गेट को ग्रामीणों ने किया जाम, अपहरणकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

मझिआवं2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक को थाना प्रभारी के माध्यम से मांग पत्र सौंपाो

सेमरी गांव से एक माह पहले शादी की नीयत से नाबालिग लड़की को अपहरण करने वाले अपहरणकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तार करने को लेकर जतरो बंजारी पंचायत के मुखिया संजय यादव के नेतृत्व में सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने थाना का घेराव किया। और बरडीहा थाना के मुख्य गेट को जाम कर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठ गए।इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने दूसरे धर्म की अपहृत हुई नाबालिग 17 वर्षीय लड़की के अपहरण करने वाले 26 वर्षीय अफजल अंसारी एवं उसके पिता अख्तर अंसारी व दादा शब्बीर अंसारी को अविलंब गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की।साथ ही अपहरण में सहयोग करने वाली लड़के की माँ खैरुन वीवी, चचेरा भाई मंजूर अंसारी, फूफा रेयाज अंसारी एवं बुआ जुबैदा वीवी को भी गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की गई।ग्रामीणों ने गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक को थाना प्रभारी के माध्यम से मांग पत्र सौंपा।

और कहा कि जब तक नाबालिग लड़की को अपहरण करने वाले पांचों अपहरणकर्ता अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर लिया जाता तबतक वे सभी अनिश्चितकालीन धरना पर बैठे रहेंगे।इस अवसर पर धरनास्थल पर आये पुलिस निरीक्षक राजीव कुमार व प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी नंदजी राम ने अपहृत नाबालिग लड़की को अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से छुड़ाने एवं अपहरणकर्ताओं को चौबीस घंटे के अंदर गिरफ्तार करने के आश्वासन देने के बाद अनिश्चितकालीन धरना समाप्त हो गया।

