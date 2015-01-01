पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:युवक पर जानलेवा हमले के मामले में 3 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

मरकच्चो2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना के बाद उक्त तीनों युवकों ने उसे मरा हुआ समझ कर उसके दरवाजे पर फेंक कर भाग निकले

थाना क्षेत्र के मरकच्चो दक्षिणी पंचायत स्थित ब्रह्मटोली निवासी प्रेम कुमार पाण्डेय ने अपने पुत्र दीपक कुमार पाण्डेय पर हुए जानलेवा हमला के मामले में गांव के ही तीन युवक को आरोपी बनाते हुए थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया है। मामले में मुकेश पाण्डेय, मिथिलेश पाण्डेय तथा मुन्ना पाण्डेय को आरोपी बनाया है। आवेदन में कहा गया है़ की उक्त तीनों युवक बाइक से उसके घर आये और उसके पुत्र दीपक को बाइक में बिठा नदी की ओर ले गए जहां तीनों युवकों ने जान मारने की नियत से उसके पुत्र पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया जिससे उसका पुत्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। साथ ही उक्त युवकों ने उसके पुत्र के सोने की अंगूठी को भी छीन लिया। घटना के बाद उक्त तीनों युवकों ने उसे मरा हुआ समझ कर उसके दरवाजे पर फेंक कर भाग निकले।

चार दिन पूर्व चोरी गई ट्रैक्टर महतो आहर के समीप से बरामद
कुशहना से चार दिन पूर्व चोरी गई ट्रैक्टर को तिलैया गुमाे स्थित महतो आहर के समीप से बरामद कर लिया है़ ्र। थाना प्रभारी सोनी प्रताप ने बताया की ट्रैक्टर चोरी की घटना के बाद से पुलिस ट्रैक्टर की बरामदगी को लेकर जगह जगह छापेमारी कर रही थी लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं मिलने के बाद तकनीकी शाखा के सहयोग लेने के बाद ट्रैक्टर को गुमो स्थित महतो आहर के आस पास होने की जानकारी मिली। जिसके बाद थाना प्रभारी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस दल ने महतो आहर के समीप से चोरी किये ट्रैक्टर को बरामद कर लिया । मालूम हो की थाना क्षेत्र के दशारो पंचायत के कूशहना निवासी बाबूलाल यादव के ट्रैक्टर की चोरी अज्ञात चोरों द्वारा कर ली गयी थी। मामले को लेकर थाना में आवेदन देकर ट्रेक्टर चोरी का मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें