हत्या की आशंका:मजदूरी के लिए जाने की बात कह घर से निकले अधेड़ का शव पुलिया से बरामद

मरकच्चोएक घंटा पहले
  • पंचखेरो जलाशय नहर में शव तैरता हुआ मिला, परिजनों ने जताई हत्या की आशंका

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मरकच्चो उत्तरी पंचायत के चंचाल मंडप के समीप पंचखेरो जलाशय नहर स्थित पुलिया से पुलिस ने एक युवक के शव को बरामद किया है़। घटना सोमवार के दोपहर की है़। मृतक की पहचान पंचायत के चंचाल मंडा निवासी उपेंद्र साव (47) के रूप मे की गई है़। मृतक रविवार की सुबह घर से मजदूरी करने की बात कह कर निकला था। सोमवार के करीब बारह बजे पुलिया के पानी में तैरता हुआ पुलिस ने बरामद किया है। जानकारी अनुसार कुछ ग्रामीण उक्त नहर की तरफ गए शौच के लिए गए थे। इसी दौरान उक्त नहर स्थित पुलिया के समीप युवक के शव को तैरता हुआ देखा और इसकी सूचना घरवालों को दी। जानकारी के बाद परिजन व ग्रामीणों की भीड़ घटना स्थल पर इकट्ठा हो गई। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा इसकी सूचना मरकच्चो पुलिस को भी दिया गया।

जानकारी मिलने के बाद थाना प्रभारी नीतीश कुमार, एसआई सलीम लुगून, एएसआई अशोक सिंह घटनास्थल पर पंहुचे और मामले की जानकारी लेते हुए शव को अपने कब्जे मे ले लिया और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। वहीं घटनास्थल पर पंहुची मृतक की पत्नी देवंती देवी ने अपने पति के हत्या की आशंका जताई है । उसने बताया की रविवार की सुबह पांच बजे ही उसके पति मजदूरी पर जाने का कह कर घर से निकला था। जो रात को भी घर वापस नही लौटें। वो अपने स्तर से खोजबीन कर रही थी सोमवार की दोपहर उसे उसके पति के शव नहर के पास मिलने की सूचना मिली। मृतक के तीन छोटे बच्चे हैं। मृतक गरीब परिवार से है। घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है।

