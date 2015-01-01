पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:छठ मनाने आ रहे युवक की डुमरगढ़ा गेट के पास ऑटो पलटने से मौत

मरकच्चो13 घंटे पहले
दुर्घटना के बाद विलाप करती महिला।

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कोडरमा- गिरिडीह मुख्य पर बरियारडीह के डुमरगढ़ा गेट के समीप एक ऑटो के अनियंत्रित होकर पलट जाने से उस पर सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गयी। घटना गुरुवार सुबह नौ बजे की है़। मृतक की पहचान गिरिडीह जिला के डोरंडा निवासी दीपक सिंह (36) के रूप में की गई है। जानकारी अनुसार मृतक अपने बच्चों के साथ बाहर रहकर नौकरी करता था।

छठ त्यौहार मनाने के लिए अपनी पत्नी के साथ ट्रेन से कोडरमा स्टेशन पहुंचा और आटो में सवार होकर अपने घर डोरंडा लौट रहा था। इसी क्रम में डुमरगढ़ा के समीप ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। जिसमे वह ऑटो के नीचे दब गया और गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद आसपास में मौजूद ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से उसे ऑटो से बाहर निकाला गया, लेकिन तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी थी और उसने मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया।

बावजूद इसके लोगों ने 108 एंबुलेंस के सहयोग से उसे कोडरमा सदर अस्पताल भिजवाया गया जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया । घटना में मृतक के पत्नी करिश्मा देवी (27) के अलावे पुत्री सिमरन (10) व साला प्रवीन कुमार (40) को भी मामूली चोटें आईं हैं।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर नवलशाहो थाना के एसआई अमित कुमार,एएसआई आशीष हांसदा मरकच्चो थाना से एएसआई गणेश सिंह दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पंहुचे तथा पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी लेते हुए दुर्घटनाग्रस्त आटो व चालक को कब्जे में लेकर मरकच्चो थाना ले गए।

