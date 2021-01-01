पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:दहेज के लिए बेटी की हत्या का आरोप लगाया, वही बेटी पिता के घर जिंदा मिली

मयूरहंड3 घंटे पहले
  • शालेय की घटना, ससुराल वालों पर दहेज हत्या का आरोप लगाया था

मयूरहंड थाना क्षेत्र के शालेय गांव से भागकर बरही के दुलमुंहा गांव पहुंची एक विवाहिता को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को बरामद कर लिया। विवाहिता ममता कुमारी अपने पिता कारू राम के घर मे थी और उसे छिपाकर रखा गया था। जबकि कारू राम ने ही अपनी पुत्री ममता के ससुराल वालों पर दहेज के लिए हत्या कर लाश ठिकाने लगाने का आरोप लगाया था। ममता का ससुराल मयूरहंड के शालेय गांव में है। ममता की बरामदी के बाद यह स्पष्ट हो गया कि उसकी हत्या नहीं कि गई थी। सचमुच में वह भागकर अपने मायके चली गई थी।

जानकारी के अनुसार ममता कुमारी की शादी 14 अप्रैल 2017 को शालेय गांव के कमल राम के पुत्र मंतोष कुमार राम के साथ हुई थी। शादी के बाद से कई बार दोनों परिवारों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। लड़की पक्ष के अनुसार लड़की को दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित किया जाता था। इसी बीच ममता कुमारी अपने ससुराल से 31 दिसंबर 2020 को गायब हो गई। इसके बाद उसके पिता ने ससुराल वालों पर दहेज के लिए लड़की की हत्या कर लाश ठिकाने लगाने का आरोप लगाया था। इस शिकायत पर मयूरहंड थाना में कांड संख्या 4/21 के तहत ममता के ससुराल वालों पर मामला दर्ज किया गया। इस मामले में उसके सास, ससुर, पति, देवर व भैंसुर आदि अभियुक्त बनाए गए थे। इस घटना को लेकर पुलिस लगातार खोजबीन कर रही थी। इसी बीच गुप्त सूचना पर मयूरहंड पुलिस ने लड़की को उसके पिता के घर से ही बरामद कर लिया। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने लड़की से न्यायालय में 164 के तहत बयान दिलवाया। पुलिस को इस पेचीदा मामले का खुलासा करने में 28 दिन लग गए।

