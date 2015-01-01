पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:पुत्रवधु पर मारपीट काआरोप, समधी ने समधी को भिजवाया जेल

मयूरहंड4 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के बम्हंडी गांव में मोहन साव उम्र लगभग 65 वर्ष ने अपने पुत्रवधु को मारपीट कर खेत में फेंक दिया। और उसे मरा समझ लिया। हजारीबाग जिला के कटकमसांडी थाना क्षेत्र के टांड़ गांव निवासी चंद्रदेव साव ने मयूरहंड थाना में इस संबंध में लिखित आवेदन दिया। आवेदन में बताया कि 22 नवंबर की शाम सात बजे मोहन साव अपने दूसरे बेटे व पोता के साथ मिलकर पुत्रवधु यशोदा देवी के साथ मारपीट कर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर खेत में फेंक दिया था।

महिला के पति मुम्बई में मजदूरी का काम करता है। बेटी के ससुर देवर व जाउत मिलकर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। सूचना मिलते ही ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से घायल बेटी का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। मयूरहंड थाना प्रभारी रुपेश कुमार महतो ने लिखित आवेदन के आधार पर थाना कांड संख्या 101/20 दर्ज कर एक आरोपी मोहन साव को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। वहीं दो अन्य नामजद आरोपियों को धर पकड़ करने के लिए पुलिस छापामारी अभियान चला रही है।

