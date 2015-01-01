पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चयन:15वें वित्त की 59 योजनाओं पर खर्च किए जाएंगे 1219 लाख

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आबद्ध सेक्टर में स्वच्छता एवं ओडीएफ स्टेटस को बनाए रखने से संबंधित कार्य किए जाने हैं

15वें वित्त आयोग अंतर्गत योजनाओं के चयन करते हुए जिला परिषद विकास योजना के निर्माण हेतु शुक्रवार को जिला परिषद की बैठक जिप अध्यक्ष प्रभा देवी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। ऑनलाइन हुई बैठक में 15वें वित्त आयोग मद के अंतर्गत वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 हेतु 1059 चयनित योजनाओं के कार्यान्वयन की सहमति मिली। इन योजनाओं के लिए आवंटित राशि 1058 लाख रुपए के विरुद्ध 1219.76 लाख रुपए खर्च की राशि को जिला परिषद की बैठक में पारित किया गया। योजनाओं का चयन सेक्टरवार किया गया है। आबद्ध सेक्टर में 540 चयनित योजनाएं हैं, जबकि अनाबद्ध कोटि में 519 योजनाओं का चयन किया गया है।

आबद्ध सेक्टर में स्वच्छता एवं ओडीएफ स्टेटस को बनाए रखने से संबंधित कार्य किए जाने हैं। वहीं, पेयजल व्यवस्था, वर्षा जल संरक्षण एवं जल के पुनर्चक्रण से संबंधित कार्य संपन्न कराए जाने हैं। इसके अलावा अनाबद्ध सेक्टर में सामुदायिक परिसंपत्ति का अनुरक्षण एवं रखरखाव, पथ एवं फुटपाथ का रखरखाव, जलापूर्ति एवं जल जीवन मिशन अंतर्गत नल कनेक्शन, मरम्मती एवं रख-रखाव, शिक्षा से जुड़ी योजनाएं, महिला एवं बाल विकास, श्मशान एवं कब्रगाह का अनुरक्षण, संचालन एवं रख-रखाव, ऊर्जा के स्रोत सेक्टर शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें