पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:महिला शक्ति केंद्र के लिए सभी 22 प्रखंडों से 200 वॉलेंटियर्स चुने जाएंगे

मेदिनीनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएसडब्ल्यूओ ने बाल संरक्षण को लेकर बैठक की, दिए कई निर्देश

मंगलवार को जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी आफताब आलम की अध्यक्षता में जिला समाज कल्याण कार्यालय में बाल संरक्षण को लेकर बैठक हुई। बैठक में डीएसडब्लूओ ने ग्राम बाल संरक्षण समिति, प्रखंड स्तरीय बाल संरक्षण समिति, स्पॉन्सरशिप एंड फोस्टर केयर, बालिका गृह, बाल गृह, सम्प्रेक्षण गृह, स्वधार गृह, सखी वन स्टॉप सेंटर, महिला शक्ति केंद्र, बाल कल्याण समिति एवं किशोर न्याय बोर्ड सहित बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना की समीक्षा की। डीएसडब्ल्यूओ आलम ने बताया कि महिला शक्ति केंद्र के तहत आठ प्रखंडों का चयन किया जा चुका है।

इसमें सभी प्रखंड से 200 वॉलिंटियर्स का चयन होना है, जिन्हें प्रति माह दो हजार रुपये देने की स्वीकृति सरकार द्वारा दी गई है। बैठक में मौजूद केडी पासवान ने बताया कि अभी तक जिले में 1321 ग्राम स्तरीय बाल संरक्षण समिति गठित की जा चुकी है। वहीं, 17 प्रखंड स्तरीय बाल संरक्षण समिति का गठन किया जा चुका है। आलम ने शेष ग्राम तथा प्रखंडों में भी जल्द से जल्द बाल संरक्षण समिति का गठन करने का निर्देश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें