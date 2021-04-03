पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंगल टीका:डीसी और एसपी समेत 22 अफसरों ने लगवाया कोरोना टीका

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का टीका लेते पलामू के डीसी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • उपायुक्त बोले-वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित, अफवाहों पर न दें ध्यान, बारी आने पर टीका जरूर लगवाएं

पलामू जिले में कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य जारी है। गुरुवार को सदर अस्पताल पलामू में कोविड-19 कार्यों में लगे हुए जिला स्तरीय फ्रंटलाइन पदाधिकारियों व कर्मियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन देने की शुरुआत की गई। इस क्रम में उपायुक्त शशि रंजन ने टीका लगवाकर टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की। उपायुक्त ने सभी प्रक्रियाओं का अनुपालन करते हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया।

इसके बाद उन्हें कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन दी गई। इसके बाद उन्हें 30 मिनट के लिए अब्जर्वेशन रूम में रखा गया। उपायुक्त के अलावा नगर आयुक्त, पुलिस अधीक्षक, उप विकास आयुक्त, सहायक समाहर्ता, जिला नजारत उप समाहर्ता, सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सहित कुल 22 जिला स्तरीय पदाधिकारियों व कर्मियों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन दी गई।

पदाधिकारियों व कर्मियों के वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य जारी रखा गया है। मौके पर उपायुक्त ने कहा कि वैक्सीन लेने के बाद मुझे किसी प्रकार की समस्या महसूस नहीं हो रही है। यह वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। मौके पर सिविल सर्जन जॉन एफ. केनेडी, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के चिकित्सक, कर्मी समेत अन्य उपस्थित थे।

935 के विरुद्ध 498 ने लिया कोरोना का टीका

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के तहत गुरुवार को 935 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 498 ने कोरोना का टीका लिया। एमएमसीएच में 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 85, छतरपुर सीएचसी में 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 31, मनातू सीएचसी में 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 40, पांकी सीएचसी में 53 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 32, हरिहरगंज सीएचसी में 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 41, पाटन सीएचसी में 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 40, लेस्लीगंज सीएचसी में 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 57, हुसैनाबाद में 100 के विरुद्ध 32 टीके लगे।

