कोविशील्ड:पलामू में छठे दिन 227 कर्मचारियों को लगे टीके

मेदिनीनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार से पांकी में भी टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ
  • डीपीएम ने कहा-कोविशील्ड का टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित, कहीं से साइड इफेक्ट की सूचना नहीं

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के खिलाफ शुरू किए गए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान के छठे दिन पलामू जिले में 227 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने टीका लिया। सोमवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, पांकी में टीकाकरण कार्य शुरू किया गया, जहां 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 76 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने टीका लिया। वहीं, अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल, हुसैनाबाद के टीकाकरण केंद्र पर दूसरे दिन 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 76 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने टीका लिया। इधर, मेदिनीराय मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल(एमएमसीएच) के टीकाकरण केंद्र पर 100 लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 100 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने टीका लिया।

टीकाकरण शुरु होने के बाद से एमएमसीएच के टीकाकरण केंद्र पर छह दिनों में 512 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। जबकि अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल, हुसैनाबाद के टीकाकरण केंद्र पर दो दिनों में 151 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। इसके पहले सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, चैनपुर में निबंधित सभी 319 लोगों का टीकाकरण कर दिया है। अब तक कुल मिलाकर जिले में 1058 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका दिया जा चुका है। डीपीएम दीपक कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि कोविशील्ड का टीका पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। अभी तक कहीं से साइड इफेक्ट की कोई सूचना नहीं आई है। इसलिए सभी हेल्थ प्रोफेशनल बिना किसी संकोच, भय या डर के टीका लगाएं और इस महामारी को खत्म करने में अपनी सहभागिता निभाएं।

