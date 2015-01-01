पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:अग्रिम भुगतान के ताैर पर थर्ड ग्रेड कर्मचारियाें काे 75 और फोर्थ ग्रेड को 50 हजार रु. मिलेंगे

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • एनपीयू के वित्त समिति की बैठक में लिए गए कई निर्णय

एनपीयू के वित्त समिति की बैठक में वैसे शिक्षक और शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचारी जिनका वेतन निर्धारण राज्य सरकार में लंबित है उनके वेतन भुगतान के लिए पूर्व की भांति अभिषद से पारित कराकर समय बंधन के साथ अनुमोदन कराने पर सहमति बनी। शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचारियों को सातवें वेतन की प्रत्याशा में अग्रिम राशि 75 हजार रुपया एवं 50 हजार रुपया क्रमश: तृतीय एवं चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारियों को आंतरिक स्रोत से भुगतान के संबंध में अनुमोदन किया गया। इसमें करीब 50 लाख रुपया अधिभार आने की पुष्टि की गई। इसमें यह भी निर्णय लिया गया कि कोर्ट से संबंधित कर्मचारियों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही वैसे कर्मचारी, जो आगामी छह माह में रिटायर होने वाले है, उनको लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही वैसे कर्मचारी जिनकी नियुक्ति एक जनवरी 2006 के पहले की है और उनका सरकार से वेतन निर्धारण लंबित है, वैसे कर्मचारी भी इसके लाभ से वंचित रहेंगे। बैठक में दैनिक कर्मचारियों को आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से लेने का निर्देश दिया गया। कोर्ट के आदेश से आने वाले 21 कर्मियों को आत्मसात करने का प्रस्ताव रखा गया।

बैठक में वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 का नन-प्लान का बजट 54 करोड़ 82 लाख 80 हजार 44 रुपया का अनुमोदन किया गया। बैठक में एसएसजेएसएन कॉलेज गढ़वा का नैक से संबंधित राशि का भुगतान करने पर सहमति दी गयी। इमपैनल एडवोकेट को कानूनन प्रस्तावित फीस चार्ट को सहमति दी गयी। महिला कॉलेज के रिटायर चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारी फुलेश्वर सिंह को पेंशन एरियर राशि के रुप में 1.38 लाख रुपये देने पर सहमति बनी। महाविद्यालय में विकास कार्य की समीक्षा के लिए चार सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया गया। इसमें डॉ.महेंद्र राम, डॉ.राकेश कुमार, डॉ. नकुल प्रसाद, विकास स्वेदशी को सदस्य बनाया गया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता कुलपति डॉ. रामलखन सिंह ने की तथा संचालन सदस्य सह सचिव डॉ. नकुल प्रसाद ने की। बैठक में कुलसचिव डॉ. एसएसन सिंह, प्रो-वीसी डॉ. दीपनरायण सिंह, वित्त सलाहकार सुबीमल मुखोपाध्याय, ईश्वर सागर, विनय कुमार चौबे आदि मौजूद रहे।

