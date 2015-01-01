पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जपला अनुमंडल:626 उपभोक्ताओं पर 9.48 करोड़ बिजली बिल बकाया

मेदिनीनगर6 घंटे पहले
  • बिजली विभाग ने 50 हजार रुपए से अधिक बिल बकाएदारों की सूची की जारी

पलामू जिले के जपला विद्युत आपूर्ति अवर प्रमंडल 626 ऐसे विद्युत उपभोक्ता हैं, जिन पर कुल 9.48 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक बिजली बकाया है और वे बिना बिल जमा किए ही बिजली का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। कनेक्शन लेने के बाद से शायद ही कभी बिजली बिल जमा भी किया हो। ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं से बिल वसूलने की तैयारी बिजली विभाग ने शुरू कर दी है। उन्हें पहले नोटिस दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद भी बिल नहीं जमा करने पर कनेक्शन काटा जाएगा।

सूची के अनुसार पंसा के सिंधु देवी पर सबसे ज्यादा 4.89 लाख का बिल बकाया है। दूसरे स्थान पर जपला नहर मोड़ के संजय साव हैं जिन पर 3.39 लाख का बिल बाकी है। इसी तरह बीर धवा के ददई मेहता पर 3.04 लाख, भजनिया के राजेश कुमार पर 2.13 लाख, देवरी खुर्द के राम नंदन साव पर 3.95 लाख, दंग वार के दिलीप कुमार पर 2.61 लाख, रामगोविंद सिंह पर 2.56 लाख, कन्हैया प्रसाद सिंह पर 1.81 लाख, हरिहर सिंह पर 1.55 लाख, प्रेमचंद सिंह पर 1.55 लाख, रामलखन सिंह पर 1.55 लाख, बुधन सिंह पर 1.53 लाख, देवनारायण सिंह पर 1.53 लाख, वाराही के अवधेश कुमार सिंह पर 1.53 लाख रुपए, केश्वर सिंह पर 1.53 लाख रुपए, बिंदेश्वर सिंह पर 1.53 लाख रुपए, रामगोविंद सिंह पर 1.46 लाख रुपए, रामनंदन सिंह पर 1.46 लाख रुपए, नथुनी सिंह पर 1.49 लाख रुपए, सुदर्शन सिंह पर 1.49 लाख रुपए, डुमरहथा के राजदेव सिंह पर 2.44 लाख रुपए, रामविलास सिंह पर 2.30 लाख बिल बाकी है। इसके अलावा भी कई लाेग हैं जिनपर बिल बाकी है।

