डीसी फिर बोले:छठ पूरी आस्था के साथ घरों में ही मनाएं, नदी-तालाबों के किनारे आयोजन नहीं करें

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने नहीं लिया गाइडलाइन वापस, तर्क-भीड़ से संक्रमण का खतरा

लोक आस्था का महापर्व पलामूवासी अपने घरों में मनाएं। सार्वजनिक तालाबों, घाटों पर अर्घदान हेतु न जाएं। कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के खतरे से बचाव को लेकर छठ पूजा संबंधी सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का सख्ती से अनुपालन करें। यह बात पलामू उपायुक्त शशि रंजन एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक संजीव कुमार ने कही।

वे मंगलवार काे एनआईसी वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी, अंचल अधिकारी एवं थाना प्रभारी को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि तालाबों, नदी, झील, डैम, जलाशय एवं किसी भी अन्य जल निकाय या अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर छठ पूजा नहीं मनाएं।

संक्रमण को देखते हुए दुकानें नहीं लगेंगी

डीसी ने कहा कि सरकार ने घरों में ही पूजा मनाने का गाइडलाइन जारी किया है, जिसका सहयोगात्मक भावना से अनुपालन करना है। किसी भी सार्वजनिक तालाबों, नदी, झील, डैम, जलाशय एवं किसी भी अन्य जल निकाय के किनारे या उसके आसपास किसी भी प्रकार का कोई स्टाल, दुकान आदि नहीं लगाए जाएंगे।

निर्देशों का पालन जरूरी: सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं छोड़े जाएंगे पटाखे

वहीं सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति नहीं है। साथ ही कोई गीत-संगीत या कोई अन्य मनोरंजन पूर्ण सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं होना है। उन्होंने कहा है कि नदी, तालाब, झील आदि सार्वजनिक स्थानों के पानी में छठ पूजा करते समय दो गज की दूरी का सामाजिक अनुपालन के मानदंडों के राष्ट्रीय निर्देशों का पालन सुनिश्चित करना संभव नहीं है, इसलिए सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर छठ पूजा करना इस वर्ष मनाही है।

