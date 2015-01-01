पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धालुओं ने मांगा सुख-समृद्धि का वर:उदीयमान सूर्य के अर्घ्य के साथ लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ संपन्न

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
देवनद छठ घाट पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालुआें की भीड़
  • घाटों पर भीड़ उमड़ी, गाइडलाइन का नहीं किया गया पालन

उग हो सूरज देव, भइल अरघ के बेर, जल बीच खाड़ बानी कांपता बदनवां...। उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान संपन्न हो गया। शनिवार की सुबह में छठव्रतियों ने नदी और तालाबों पर स्नान कर सूर्य भगवान को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया। उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद प्रसाद का वितरण किया गया।

उसके बाद छठव्रतियों ने अन्न-जल ग्रहण(पारण) किया। इसके पहले छठ महापर्व के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए सिर पर दउरा लिए लोगों का हुजूम छठ घाटों की ओर चल पड़ा। टोलियों में व्रती सामूहिक रूप से छठी मईया की गीत गा रही थी।

सतबरवा: ​​​​​​मलय नदी के घाटाें पर दिया अर्घ्य

सतबरवा प्रखंड व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ छठ शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया। मलय नदी सतबरवा रामघाट में आरजेजेएस द्वारा छठ घाट तथा शिव व सूर्य मंदिर तथा नवयुवक संघ द्वारा लक्ष्मण घाट में छठ घाट तथा सूर्य मंदिर को सजाया गया था। यहां फल व पूजन सामग्री का वितरण भी किया गया।

