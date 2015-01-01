पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:घुटुवा मुखिया पर 14वें वित्त का पैसा हड़पनेे का आराेप, डीसी से शिकायत

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • जनता दरबार, दंपती ने परिवार चलाने के लिए मांगी बकरी

जिला समाहरणालय में शुक्रवार को उपायुक्त शशि रंजन ने जनता दरबार लगाकर फरियादियों की समस्याओं का निपटारा किया। जनता दरबार में तरहसी के ग्राम अरका से आये विंध्याचल साव ने उपायुक्त से पीएम किसान निधि सुधारने संबंधित आवेदन दिया। इसी प्रकार, डालटनगंज शहर के शाहपुर से आयी मसोमात शहजादी ने अपने ही देवर कमरूद्दीन खलीफा पर उनकी रैयती जमीन हड़पने की शियाकत की। मसोमात शहजादी ने उपायुक्त से कमरूद्दीन व उनके पुत्र पर डायन कहकर प्रताड़ित करने की भी शिकायत की।

इसी तरह, जिप सदस्य चिंता देवी ने केंद्रीय विशेष सहायता मद राशि से विभिन्न योजनाएं क्रियान्वित करने से संबंधित आवेदन दिया। सतबरवा के घुटुवा टोला से आये धर्मेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने घुटुवा पंचायत के मुखिया एवं पंचायत सेवक पर 14वें वित्त आयोग अंतर्गत पैसे की हेराफेरी करने व अवैध राशि निकासी करने को लेकर शिकायत की। वहीं, हुसैनाबाद के कोभी पंचयात निवासी अजय राम ने बताया कि पीएम आवास की सूची में उनका नाम होने एवं स्वयंसेवक द्वारा फोटो खींचने एवं अन्य औपचारिकताएं पूरी करने के बावजूद भी उसे आवास नहीं मिला है।

