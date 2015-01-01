पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता दरबार:गर्भवती पत्नी की जांच के लिए डीसी से मांगा ट्रांसफर

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • अधिग्रहित रैयती जमीन को बता दिया गैरमजरूआ, डीसी से भुक्तभोगी ने लगाई मुआवजे की गुहार

पलामू उपायुक्त शशि रंजन ने मंगलवार को समाहरणालय स्थित अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया। इसमें जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों से पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने अपनी-अपनी समस्याएं उपायुक्त के समक्ष रखी। जनता दरबार में पांडू से आए रोजगार सेवक ने उपायुक्त को बताया कि उनकी पत्नी गर्भवती है। इस कारण पत्नी की जांच व अन्य कारणों से 65 किमी की दूरी तय कर अपने घर आना पड़ता है। उन्होंने उपायुक्त से पूरी वस्तुस्थिति पर विचार करते हुए उनका ट्रांसफर नजदीकी प्रखंड में करने का अनुरोध किया है। इसी तरह, हरिहरगंज से आए दिलीप कुमार ने हरिहरगंज पूर्वी की सहायिका का चयन फर्जी तरीके से करने को लेकर शिकायत की।

इसी प्रकार, कुराडीह तेंदुआ से आई मनीषा कुंवर ने उपायुक्त को बताया कि वह एक विधवा व असहाय महिला हैं। उन्होंने उपायुक्त से अपने राशन डीलर के खिलाफ छह महीनों से राशन नहीं देने की शिकायत की। लहलहे से आए बबलू तिवारी ने बताया कि लहलहे पावर ग्रिड निर्माण के दौरान सात एकड़ सात डिसमिल उनकी रैयती जमीन का अधिग्रहण किया गया था, लेकिन तत्कालीन अंचलाधिकारी द्वारा जमीन को गैरमजरूअा बता दिया गया, जिस वजह से आज तक अधिग्रहीत जमीन का मुआवजा नहीं मिल पाया। उन्होंने उपायुक्त से अपने स्तर से जांच कराते हुए मुआवजा दिलाने के लिए अनुरोध किया।

