निर्देश:सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं जलाएं पटाखे, घरों में करें पूजा

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी शशि रंजन ने कोरोना गाइडलाइंस के तहत शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से दीपावली मनाने की बात कही

पलामू उपायुक्त शशि रंजन ने जिलेवासियों से राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार आपसी सौहार्द एवं शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में दीपावली एवं काली पूजा मनाने की अपील की है। उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली और काली पूजा मनाने को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा गाइडलाइन जारी किया गया है। सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइंस के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए उपायुक्त ने बताया कि सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखे जलाने की इजाजत नहीं होगी।

काली पूजा पंडालों में केवल 15 लोगों के रहने की अनुमति, मेले पर रोक

डीसी ने कहा कि आमलोग द्वारा काली पूजा का आयोजन अपने घर या मंदिरों में किया जा सकेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पूजा को छोटे पंडाल में भी आयोजित किया जा सकता है, जहां हमेशा से पूजा होती आई है। उन्होंने बताया कि काली पूजा पंडाल या मंडप को चारों तरफ से घेराव कर पूजा करना है। काली पूजा के पंडालों में सिर्फ 15 लोगों को ही अंदर जाने की अनुमति होगी। मास्क एवं छह फीट की दूरी बनाते हुए लोग बैरिकेडिंग के बाहर से ही मां काली का दर्शन कर सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि पूजा पंडालों के आयोजकों द्वारा छह फीट की दूरी को लेकर स्पेशल मार्किंग करनी होगी। उपायुक्त रंजन ने बताया कि पूजा पंडाल के आसपास किसी तरह की कोई लाइटिंग या साज-सज्जा करने पर मनाही रहेगी। किसी तरह का कोई स्वागत या तोरण द्वार लगाने पर भी रोक रहेगी। माइक सिस्टम सुबह 7:00 बजे से रात्रि 9:00 बजे तक 55 डेसीबल से ज्यादा आवाज नहीं बजाना है और सिर्फ आरती और मंत्र पढ़ते वक्त ही माइक सिस्टम लगाना है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूजा के दौरान किसी तरह का कोई मेले का आयोजन नहीं होगा।

