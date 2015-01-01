पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:ऑनलाइन दाखिल खारिज बिना वजह रिजेक्ट नहीं करें

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी शशि रंजन ने राजस्व संग्रहण पर की बैठक, कहा-30 दिन से पुराने मामले तुरंत निपटाएं

पलामू उपायुक्त शशि रंजन की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को समाहरणालय सभागार में राजस्व संग्रहण की बैठक हुई। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने राजस्व संग्रहण में तेजी लाने का सख्त निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्व संग्रहण में कमी नहीं आने दें। उन्होंने ऑनलाइन दाखिल खारिज को बिना वजह रिजेक्ट नहीं करने तथा 30 दिन से अधिक लंबित मामलों को तत्काल निष्पादित करने का निर्देश दिया।

बैठक में उपायुक्त रंजन ने कहा कि आम जनता को किसी तरह से कोई कठिनाई नहीं हो, इसका ध्यान रखें। उन्होंने कहा कि पदाधिकारी टालमटोल न करें, बल्कि ससमय अपने कार्यों का निष्पादन करें। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में भूमि सीमांकन के 1500 से अधिक आवेदन लंबित हैं। उन्होंने सभी अंचलाधिकारी को निर्देशित किया है कि वे अपनी देखरेख में जल्द इन मामलों का निष्पादन कराएं। उपायुक्त ने प्रखंडवार शिविर लगाकर ऑनलाइन दाखिल खारिज के आवेदनों का निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उपायुक्त रंजन के अलावा अपर समाहर्ता सुरजीत कुमार सिंह, सदर एसडीओ अजय सिंह बड़ाईक, छतरपुर एसडीओ एनपी गुप्ता, जिला खनन पदाधिकारी मनोज टोप्पो, जिला अवर निबंधक धर्मेंद्र कुमार, जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह प्रभारी नगर आयुक्त शैलेश कुमार सिंह, जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी सुभाष कुमार, जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी अमित प्रकाश समेत सभी अंचलाधिकारी व अन्य पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

