तिथि निर्धारित:मनोविज्ञान की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 4 व 5 नवंबर को

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • यह जानकारी जीएलए कॉलेज मनोविज्ञान के विभागाध्यक्ष ने दी

जीएलए काॅलेज व बीएस काॅलेज लातेहार ओल्ड कोर्स मनोविज्ञान विषय की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा की तिथी निर्धारित कर दी गई है। जीएलए कॉलेज तथा बीएस कॉलेज लातेहार के छात्रों की मनोविज्ञान की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 4 व 5 नवंबर को ली जाएगी।

यह जानकारी जीएलए कॉलेज मनोविज्ञान के विभागाध्यक्ष ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि ओल्ड कोर्स मनोविज्ञान विषय की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 4 व 5 नवंबर को जीएलए कॉलेज सेंटर पर ली जाएगी।

