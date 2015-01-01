पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:अनाथ बच्चों की देखभाल पर परिवारों को मिलेंगे हर महीने दो हजार रु.

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • बैठक में स्पॉन्सरशिप के तहत 25 लोगों का चयन किया गया

जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी आफताब आलम की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को स्पॉन्सरशिप एवं फोस्टर केयर एप्रूवल कमेटी की बैठक हुई। डीएसडब्ल्यूओ कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक में डीएसडब्ल्यूओ आफताब आलम ने जानकारी दी कि वैसे बालक-बालिकाएं, जिनके माता-पिता नहीं है और उनका पारिवारिक आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं है, वैसे बच्चों की देखभाल करनेवाले परिवारों को स्पॉन्सरशिप के तहत दो हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह दिया जाएगा।

सबों के सहयोग व समन्वय से बाल सुरक्षा व बाल अधिकार प्रदान किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला एवं प्रखंड स्तर पर बाल संरक्षण यूनिट एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ समन्वय स्थापित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को डिजिटल माध्यम से बैठक होगी। इसमें एक्शन एड के जिला समन्वयक, तेजस्विनी परियोजना के ब्लॉक कोर्डिनेटर, जेएसएलपीएस के बीपीओ, नेहरु युवा केंद्र के सदस्य, बाल विकास परियोजना की पर्यवेक्षिका एवं सीडीपीओ भाग लेंगे। इसके माध्यम से बाल संरक्षण के संबंध में जानकारी दी जाएगी। उन्होंने आमजनों से अपील की है कि 14 वर्ष से कम आयुवर्ग के किसी बालकों को काम करने के लिए नियोजित नहीं करें। उनके अधिकारों पर ध्यान दें और उनके साथ सम्मान, दया तथा करुणा का व्यवहार करें।

