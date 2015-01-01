पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्योपासना:पूजा के लिए घाट सजे, आज छठव्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

मेदिनीनगर13 घंटे पहले
  • भगवान सूर्य की पूजा कर व्रतियों और भक्तों ने लिया खरना का प्रसाद, हर ओर गूंज रहे छठ गीत
  • भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दे सुख-समृद्धि की कामना

चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना संपन्न हो गया। व्रतियों ने स्नान के बाद संध्या काल में गुड़ और चावल से खीर बनाकर व घी लगी रोटी का भोग छठी माता को लगाया। खीर व रोटी को प्रसाद के तौर पर लोगों को बीच बांटा गया। शनिवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

छठ गीतों से पूरा वातावरण गूंज रहा है। हर घर से छठ गीत के बोल सुनाई दे रहे हैं। खरना के बाद संध्याकालीन व प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य की तैयारी शुरू है। पहले डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। सूर्यास्त के बाद लोग अपने -अपने घर वापस आ जाते हैं। रात भर जागरण किया जाता है। सप्तमी के दिन सुबह ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में पुन: संध्या काल की तरह दउरा में पकवान, नारियल, केला, मिठाई भर कर घाटों पर लोग जमा होते हैं। व्रत करने वाले सुबह के समय उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते हैं। अंकुरित चना हाथ में लेकर षष्ठी व्रत की कथा कही और सुनी जाती है। कथा के बाद प्रसाद वितरण किया जाता है और फिर सभी घर लौट आते हैं। छठ पूजा का सबसे खास प्रसाद है ठेकुआ जो गेहूं के आटे में घी और शक्कर या चीनी मिलाकर बनाया जाता है।

सूर्य की बहन हैं छठी मइया
छठी मइया (षष्ठी) सूर्य की बहन हैं। इन्हीं को खुश करने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण अवयवों में सूर्य व जल की महत्ता को मानते हुए इन्हीं को साक्षी मानकर भगवान सूर्य की आराधना करते हुए नदी तालाब के किनारे छठ पूजा की जाती है। पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी के सूर्यास्त और सप्तमी के सूर्योदय के मध्य वेदमाता गायत्री का जन्म हुआ था। प्रकृति के षष्ठ अंश से उत्पन्न षष्ठी माता बालकों की रक्षा करने वाले विष्णु भगवान द्वारा रची माया हैं। बालक के जन्म के छठे दिन छठी मैया की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। ताकि बच्चे का ग्रह-गोचर शांत हो जाएं और जिंदगी में किसी प्रकार का कष्ट नहीं हो।

छठव्रतियों में आम की लकड़ी बांटी गई
ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस और ऑल इंडिया टिकट चेकिंग आर्गेनाइजेशन के डालटनगंज शाखा ने छठ महापर्व को लेकर गुरुवार को दो नंबर टीओपी के सामने छठ व्रतियों के बीच आम की लकड़ी व मास्क का वितरण किया । ऑल इंडिया टिकट चेकिंग आर्गेनाइजेशन के उपाध्यक्ष बीएम पांडेय और ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस के शाखा सचिव संजय कुमार पासवान ने आम की लकड़ी और मास्क प्रदान किया। मौके पर टीओपी प्रभारी रामजीत सिंह ने लोगों से अपील की कि सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करें और मास्क जरूर लगाएं।

22 नवंबर तक मांस-मछली की बिक्री पर रहेगी रोक
नगर पंचायत ने छठ महापर्व को लेकर 19 से 22 नवंबर तक मीट, मुर्गा व मछली की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है । कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कामेश्वर बेदिया ने बताया कि इस बावत सूचना जारी कर दी गई है । मांस, मछली व मुर्गा बेचे जाने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

छठ पारन पर सुबह 7.50 बजे से होगी जलापूर्ति
छठव्रतियों की सुविधा के लिए पारन के दिन शनिवार को जलापूर्ति के समय में बदलाव किया गया है। पाइपलाइन इंसपेक्टर छोटेलाल गुप्ता ने बताया कि स्टेशन रोड पानी टंकी से सुबह सात बजे कांदु मुहल्ला, 7.30 बजे, बेलवाटिका और 8.15 बजे छवमुहान रुट में जलापूर्ति होगी।

कोयल और अमानत नदी के छठ घाटों को सजाया गया
कोयल नदी और अमानत नदी के छठ घाटों को चकाचक कर दिया गया है। सदर एसडीओ अजय सिंह बड़ाईक ने गुरुवार को छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया। लोगों से अपील की कि कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन करें। सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए पर्व करें। मास्क का उपयोग करें ।

