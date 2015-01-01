पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चैनपुर में पिस्तौल के साथ पकड़ा गया गुटखा बेचने वाला, सड़क लूट की बना रहा था योजना

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगरदाहा पेट्रोल पंप के पास घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा, 4 गोली भी बरामद

गुटखा की दुकान चलाने वाला फिरोज मियां अपराधी निकला। गुटखा बेचने के साथ ही वह सड़क लूट की घटनाओं को अंजाम देता था। पलामू पुलिस ने फिरोज को अवैध हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार फिरोज चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मंगरदाहा का रहने वाला है। घर के पास ही फिरोज गुटखा की दुकान चलाता है। सदर एसडीपीओ के विजय शंकर ने बुधवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि मंगलवार को पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि मंगरदाहा इलाके में हथियार के साथ एक व्यक्ति अप्रिय वारदात को अंजाम देने के फिराक में है। तत्काल छापेमारी टीम का गठन किया गया।

मंगरदाहा पेट्रोल पंप के पास घेराबंदी कर फिरोज को पकड़ा गया। 315 बोर का एक देसी पिस्तौल व चार गोली बरामद हुआ। गिरफ्तारी के बाद फिरोज ने पुलिस को बताया कि शाहपुर के रहने वाले मंसूर से पांच हज़ार रुपए में हथियार खरीदा है। उसका मकसद शाहपुर-गढ़वा रोड में राहगीरों को डरा कर लूट की घटना को अंजाम देना था। पुलिस फिरोज को हथियार बेचने वाले मंसूर की तलाश में है। छानबीन में पुलिस को पता लगा है कि मंसूर हथियार का कारोबार करता है। साथ ही यह पता लगा रही है कि पहली बार पुलिस गिरफ्त में आए फिरोज ने कितनी बार सड़क लूट को अंजाम दिया है। अपराधियों के गिरफ्तारी में सदर अंचल चैनपुर इंस्पेक्टर राजीव रंजन शाही, चैनपुर थाना प्रभारी आनन्द मिश्रा, पुअनि शशिरंजन, रमेश चंद्र महतो, रविशंकर, आरक्षी सुधीर कुमार, शंकर राम, विकास कुमार शामिल थे।

