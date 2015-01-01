पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्यौहार:घर-बाजार राेशन, आज मनेगा दीपाें का पर्व, बच्चाें ने कहा-प्रदूषण का स्तर हो चुका है खतरनाक, छाेड़ेंगे कम आवाज वाले पटाखे

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के शिवाजी मैदान में पटाखों की दुकानें लगी हैं, लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी, आज भी सजेगा दीपावली बाजार

दीपावली के त्यौहार की पूर्व संध्या पर शुक्रवार को बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। लोगों ने पर्व को लेकर जमकर खरीदारी की। लाेगाें से सरकारी गाइडलाइन पर पटाखे छाेड़ने की बात कही। बच्चाें ने कहा कि वे कम आवाज वाले पटाखे छाेड़ेंगे। इससे पहले धनतेरस पर लोगों की भीड़ को देखते हुए बाजारों में जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। हालांकि यातायात पुलिस सहित शहर थाना पुलिस भी यातायात व्यवस्था को लेकर सतर्क नजर आई, लेकिन इसके बावजूद लोग कई घंटों तक जाम में फंसे रहे। दीपावली को लेकर लोगों ने लोगों ने मिट्टी से बने दीयों की खरीदारी की।

साथ ही माता लक्ष्मी - गणेश की प्रतिमा की भी जमकर बिक्री हुई। इसके अलावा घरौंदा व मिट्टी के बर्तन भी बिके। छोटी दिवाली के दिन दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। मां लक्ष्मी-गणेश व कुबेर की मूर्तियों की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रही। बाजार में 50 रुपए से लेकर एक हजार रुपये तक की गणेश और लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियां मौजूद थीं। गणेश-लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति के बाद सबसे ज्यादा मांग कुबेर की और उसके बाद हनुमानजी की मूर्ति की रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें