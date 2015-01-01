पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पलामू एक्स. आज से शुरू:पूजा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस में स्लीपर में किसी भी दो स्टेशन के बीच का किराया 385 रुपए, कम दूरी का सफर ज्यादा महंगा

मेदिनीनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • पलामू एक्स. आज से शुरू, भाड़ा 30% बढ़ा, डालटनगंज से पटना का किराया 135 रु.

भारतीय रेलवे ने 10 नवंबर से धनबाद, रांची रेल मंडल की 9 पूजा ट्रेनों को चलाने की घोषणा कर दी है। इन ट्रेनों में बरकाकाना से पटना जाने वाली पलामू एक्सप्रेस (03347,03348) भी एक है। 22 मार्च से बंद पलामू एक्सप्रेस के पूजा स्पेशल में परिचालन होने से जहां एक ओर लोगों में खुशी है, वहीं दूसरी ओर निराशा है कि उनको 30 प्रतिशत बढ़ा हुआ किराया देना होगा। जो समान्य बोगी में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को देना होगा।

उदाहरणस्वरूप 21 मार्च 2020 तक पलामू एक्सप्रेस में डालटनगंज से पटना के लिए जेनरल बोगी में जाने के लिए 105 रुपया किराया लगता था, जो अब 135 रुपया लगेगा। वहीं, दूसरी ओर स्लीपर और थर्ड एसी में फिक्सड किराया लागू कर दिया गया है। यात्रियों को अब बरकाकाना से पटना के लिए 385 रुपया देना होगा। यह किराया बीच के स्टेशनों से भी पटना के लिए देय होगा। उदाहरणस्वरूप स्लीपर में बरकाकाना से लेकर गया तक, कहीं से भी पटना के लिए सीट रिजर्व कराने के लिए 385 रुपया देना होगा। इतना ही नहीं, एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन के लिए भी सीट रिजर्व कराने पर 385 रुपया किराया देना है।

