पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:मानदेय के लिए जेएसलपीएस के कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर गए

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हड़ताली कर्मचारियों ने जेएसलपीएस के जिला कार्यालय के समक्ष प्रदर्शन किया

झारखंड राज्य आजीविका कर्मचारी संघ के जिला इकाई अपने पांच सूत्री मांगों के समर्थन में गुरुवार से हड़ताल पर चले गए। हड़ताली कर्मचारियों ने जेएसलपीएस के जिला कार्यालय के समक्ष प्रदर्शन किया।

मौके पर जिला इकाई के अध्यक्ष सलामुद्दीन खान ने कहा कि संघ की पांच सूत्री मांगों में सभी कर्मचारियों की आयु को 60 साल करने, सभी कर्मचारियों को न्यूनतम मानदेय 25 हजार रुपया करने, इपीएफ में जेएसलपीएस का समान अंशदान सुनिश्चित कर कटौती की गयी राशि को देने,एचआर नियमवाली के अनुसार प्रति वर्ष महंगाई भत्ता को देन, सभी कर्मचारियों को गृह प्रखंड में पदस्थापित करना है। मौके पर जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक विमलेश शुक्ला, सचिव संजय राजन, कोषाध्यक्ष आलोक तिवारी, एकाउंटेंट रोहित सिंह, सत्यप्रिय तिवारी, इबरान, राजू, संगीता सिंह, उषा मिश्रा, नीतू सिंह, मधुलिका आदि शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser