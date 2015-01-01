पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण:छठ घाट के रास्ते को रखें साफ, नालियों में छिड़कें ब्लीचिंग पाउडर: उपायुक्त

मेदिनीनगर15 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी-एसपी ने मेदिनीनगर के कई छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया, दिए कई निर्देश

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा के मद्देनजर पलामू उपायुक्त शशि रंजन एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक संजीव कुमार ने गुरुवार को पलामू जिला मुख्यालय स्थित कोयल नदी तट के टाउन हॉल, पंपूकल एवं सिंगरा स्थित अमानत नदी छठ घाट का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने साफ-सफाई, लाइटिंग व्यवस्था, पानी में बैरिकेडिंग, यातायात व्यवस्था, वाहन पार्किंग सहित छठ व्रतियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं के आवागमन आदि की सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया।

डीसी एवं एसपी ने सभी व्रतियों, पूजा समितियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को सरकारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया है। उपायुक्त ने उप नगर आयुक्त को छठ घाट और उसके आसपास तथा व्रतियों के आने-जानेवाले मार्गों को स्वच्छ रखें। नालियों में ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव कराएं तथा सड़कों एवं छठ घाटों पर प्रकाश की समुचित व्यवस्था करें। डीसी रंजन ने कहा कि लोग घर से निकलते समय मास्क जरूर लगाएं एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। हैंड सैनेटाइजर या साबुन पानी से हाथों की सफाई करते रहें। पानी में थूकने की मनाही है। छठ घाट दुकान एवं स्टॉल लगाने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। इसके लिए जगह-जगह दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस जवानों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। उन्होंने छठ पूजा शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न कराने में जनसहयोग अपेक्षित बताया। मौके पर सदर एसडीओ अजय कुमार बड़ाईक, के. विजय शंकर, यातायात प्रभारी रूद्रानंद सरस, शहर थाना प्रभारी अरूण महथा, सदर थाना प्रभारी राकेश रवि, वार्ड नंबर-1 के पार्षद इंद्रदेव राम सहित जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस प्रशासन के पदाधिकारी व नगर निगम कर्मी आदि उपस्थित थे।

पंपूकल छठ घाट में होगी वाहनों की नो इंट्री, मेडिकल टीम भी रहेगी तैनात
निरीक्षण के दौरान डीसी व एसपी ने पंपूकल छठ घाट के पास जाम की स्थिति को देखते हुए वाहनों की इंट्री पर रोक लगाने का निर्देश दिया है। वहीं, सिंगरा के अमानत नदी छठ घाट पर अत्यधिक वाहनों के आवागमन को देखते हुए वाहन पार्किंग सुदृढ़ करने एवं व्रतियों, श्रद्धालुओं के आवागमन वाले मार्ग को सुगम करने, पूरे छठ घाट क्षेत्र में लाइटिंग करने एवं दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की संख्या बढ़ाने का भी निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान डीसी ने सिविल सर्जन को फोन कर टाउन हॉल/गिरवर स्कूल, बेलवाटिका के पंपूकल आदि छठ घाटों पर मेडिकल टीम की प्रतिनियुक्ति तथा एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने का भी निर्देश दिया है।

