सुखद:पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित होगा मंडल डैम

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • उत्तरी वन प्रमंडल के उपनिदेशक बोले- डैम में सुरक्षा और सफाई पर जोर

पलामू टाइगर रिजर्व (पीटीआर) में पर्यटकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए प्रबंधन की तरफ से ईको टूरिज्म को विकसित किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत पर्यटकों को कई नई सुविधा मिलेगी। इसका सीधा उद्देश्य है कि प्रदेश में आने वाले पर्यटकों को बढ़ावा देना, जिससे दूसरे राज्यों, राज्य के अन्य जिलों से आने वाले पर्यटकों को शिकायत करने का मौका नहीं मिले।

इसके तहत उतरी कोयल जलाशय परियोजना के तहत मंडल में बने डैम को पर्यटन स्थल के रुप में विकसित किया जाएगा। पलामू टाइगर रिजर्व (पीटीआर) प्रबंधन इको टूरिज्म के तहत मंडल डैम को पर्यटन स्थल के तौर पर विकसित करेगा। इसके लिए पीटीआर प्रबंधन इको विकास समिति के माध्यम से मंडल डैम जाने वाले पर्यटकों को आवश्यक सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में कार्य करेगा।

सुरक्षा का माहौल होने से पर्यटकों की संख्या में होगा इजाफा

पलामू टाइगर रिजर्व अंतर्गत उतरी वन प्रमंडल के उप निदेशक कुमार आशीष ने बताया कि वह 27 अक्टूबर को पीटीआर के क्षेत्र निदेशक के साथ मंडल डैम गए थे। वहां स्थल अवलोकन के उपरांत पाया गया कि पिकनिक मनाने के लिए पर्यटक पहुंचने लगे है लेकिन वहां पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण महिला पर्यटकों की उपस्थिति नहीं हो पाती है। वहां पर साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था नहीं के बराबर है। ऐसे में वहां पर इको विकास समिति के माध्यम से पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा के इंतजामात किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए समिति के सदस्य वाहनों की पार्किंग का शुल्क लेंगे।

