बैठक:टाइगर रिजर्व के गारू में मोबाइल सेवा अगले माह से

मेदिनीनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • एनओसी के लिए पीटीआर में बैठक आयोजित

देश की फोर-जी इंटरनेट क्रांति से अछूता पलामू टाइगर रिजर्व (पीटीआर) अंतर्गत गारू के लोगों को फरवरी माह से जियो मोबाइल की सेवा मिलने की संभावना है। सोमवार को पलामू टाइगर रिजर्व के क्षेत्र निदेशक सह मुख्य वन संरक्षक कार्यालय में जियो के ऑप्टिकल फाइबर केबल को पीटीआर में बिछाने के लिए एनओसी के संबंध में बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में जियो के नेशनल लांग डिस्टेंस के प्रबंधक अमित कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि पीटीआर में बरवाडीह को छोड़कर ही कहीं भी ऑप्टिकल फाइबर केबल नहीं बिछा है। इसको बिछाने के लिए एनओसी के वास्ते ऑनलाइन आवेदन दिया गया है। प्रथम चरण में गारू में जियो मोबाइल सेवा उपलब्ध कराने की योजना है।

उसके बाद महुआडांड, बारेसांढ़ आदि इलाके में सुविधा दी जाएगी। इस संबंध में पीटीआर के दक्षिणी प्रमंडल के उप निदेशक मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि जियो कंपनी के द्वारा एनओसी के वास्ते ऑनलाइन आवेदन दिया गया है। इसकी हार्ड कॉपी भी उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। इस पर क्षेत्र निदेशक ने कहा कि एनओसी संबंधी आवेदन को पीसीसीएफ वाइल्ड लाइफ को भेज दिया जाएगा। उसके बाद एफसीए से स्वीकृति देने का कार्य होगा। एफसीए से स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद पीटीआर में ऑप्टिकल फाइबर केबल को बिछाने का कार्य किया जा सकेगा। उसके बाद पीटीआर में लोगों को मोबाइल सुविधा मिल सकेगी। मौके पर गारू पूर्वी के वन प्रक्षेत्र पदाधिकारी इलियस आइंद मौजूद थे।

