कार्रवाई:मां-बेटी करती थीं ब्राउन शुगर का धंधा, पुड़िया के साथ इंजीनियरिंग स्टूडेंट समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • पलामू में नशा के कारोबार की मुख्य सरगना शांति देवी फरार, उसकी बेटी गुड्डी ब्राउन शुगर बेचती पकड़ी गई

शहर में ब्राउन शुगर के कारोबारी के अड्डे पर पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर एक युवती व दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस धंधे की मुख्य सरगना शांति देवी फरार हो गई। जबकि उसकी बेटी गुड्डी उर्फ गुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर बेचते हुए पकड़ी गई। पांकी रोड श्री राम पथ निवासी सौरभ सोलंकी व हॉस्पिटल चौक निवासी उमेश राम ब्राउन शुगर के साथ पकड़े गए। पकड़ा गया सौरभ इंजीनियरिंग का स्टूडेंट है।

सदर एसडीपीओ संदीप गुप्ता ने गुरुवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि शुक्रवार की सुबह 8:45 बजे सूचना मिली थी कि श्री राम पथ का सौरव सोलंकी हेरोइन का सेवन करता है और हेरोइन बेच भी रहा है। पुलिस ने छापेमारी करते हुए सौरभ को दो पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ में सौरभ ने पुलिस को बताया कि अघोर आश्रम रोड में रहने वाली शांति देवी ब्राउन शुगर बेचती है। सौरभ को लेकर पुलिस टीम शांति देवी के घर पहुंची। पुलिस के आने की भनक मिलते हैं शांति फरार हो गई। जबकि उसकी बेटी गुड्डी को भागने के क्रम में महिला पुलिस कर्मियों ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद पकड़ा। वहां ड्रग्स लेने पहुंचे उमेश उर्फ अंटू भी पुलिस गिरफ्त में आ गया। इस दौरान पुलिस को 4000 रुपए कीमत की आठ पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर, 90780 रुपया नगद व 15 लीटर महुआ शराब मिला। छापेमारी में एसडीपीओ संदीप के साथ शहर थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार महथा, प्रशिक्षु पुअनि सोनी कुमारी,रेणुका टुड्डू,पूजा विभूति उरांव,टीओपी टू प्रभारी रामजीत सिंह,टीओपी तीन प्रभारी रवि लोहरा व पुलिस जवान शामिल थे।

स्कूल और कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट हैं निशाने पर

पलामू के अभिभावकों के लिए चिंता की बात है। ड्रग्स, हेरोइन व ब्राउन शुगर जैसे मादक पदार्थ बेचने वालों की नजर स्कूल व कॉलेज के छात्रों पर है। मिडिल क्लास फैमिली के युवा भी इसके चपेट में आकर अपना जीवन बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। गिरफ्तार सौरभ बिश्रामपुर आरसीआईटी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में फाइनल सेमेस्टर का छात्र है। दो साल पहले उसे ब्राउन शुगर की लत लगी। परिवार वालों ने बहुत समझाया लेकिन फिर भी उसकी आदत पर सुधार नहीं हुआ। घरवालों को यह डर है कि नशे की लत में कहीं बेटा चोर ना बन जाए, अपने आप को नुकसान न पहुंचा दें। इसके अलावा सौरभ ब्राउन शुगर बेचने की राह पर भी चल पड़ा है।

