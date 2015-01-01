पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वावलंबन:अब पलामू में ‘पलाश’ ब्रांड का जीरा चावल 80 और आटा 42 रुपए प्रतिकिलो मिलेगा

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसी ऑफिस में लगेगा सैंपल स्टाॅल, अाॅर्डर के 3 दिन बाद होगा उपलब्ध

ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के झारखंड स्टेट लाइवलीहुड प्रमोशन सोसाइटी (जेएसएलपीएस) द्वारा ‘पलाश’ ब्रांड से सूबे में पलामू के मडुआ के आटा, थ्री-लेयर मास्क और डिजायनर दीये बिकेंगे। जेएसएलपीएस के जिला समन्वयक विमलेश कुमार शुक्ला बताते है कि सूबे के सभी जिलों के ‘पलाश’ ब्रांड के रिटेल आउटलेट पर इन उत्पादों सहित कुल 28 उत्पाद मिलेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि डिजायनर दीया को छतरपुर प्रखंड के एक एसएसजी ने बनाया है।

उसी एसएसजी के अगरबत्ती को भी निकट भविष्य में बेचने की योजना है। वहीं, चैनपुर अपैरल पार्क में थ्री-लेयर मास्क बनाया गया है, जबकि विभिन्न एसएसजी द्वारा मडुआ का आटा को बनाया गया है। जेएसएलपीएस के द्वारा समाहरणालय के सी-ब्लॉक में रिटेल आउटलेट खोला जाना है। इसकी तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। जहां राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों के एसएसजी से निर्मित 28 उत्पादों के सैंपल रेट के साथ रखे जाएंगे। उसके आधार पर लोग उत्पाद विशेष के लिए आर्डर दे सकेंगे। आर्डर के तीन दिन बाद उपभोक्ता को उत्पाद उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें