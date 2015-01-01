पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भक्तों की तैयारी:घाट पर ही भगवान सूर्य को देंगे अर्घ्य, सूप, दउरा और पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी की

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • आज से चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व शुरू, खरीदारी का आज आखिरी दिन

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा नहाय-खाय के साथ बुधवार से शुरू होगी। ऐसे में बाजार में पूजन सामग्री खरीदने वालों की भीड़ देखी जा सकती है। शहर के बाटा रोड, पचमुहान समेत मुख्य बाजार में लोगों ने छठ पूजा की सामग्री की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। इस बार पूजन सामग्री के भाव में 30 प्रतिशत से अधिक की वृद्धि हुई है।

बाजार में छोहाड़ा 240 से 280, गड़ी 250 रुपए, किशमिश 220 से 280, काजू 700 से 800, अखरोट 800 से 1200, मखाना 500 से 600, बादाम दाना 110 से 120, सुपारी 550 से 600 रुपए, घी 400 से 600 रुपए और, गुड़ 45 से 50 रुपया प्रति किलाे बिक रहा है। इसी तरह जायफल 5 से 10 रुपया पीस, नारियल 30 से 40 रुपए बिक रहा है।

गाइडलाइन का नहीं हो रहा पालन

छठ बाजार में सरकार के द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड -19 गाइड लाइन का अनुपालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। चाहे मास्क लगाने की बात हो या सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने की, सबकी खुलेआम धज्जी उड़ाई जा रही है। इस पर रोक लगाने में नगर निगम प्रशासन से लेकर जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह से विफल साबित हुआ है।

छठ पूजा की खरीदारी शुरू: सूप और दउरा की कीमत 10 से 15 रुपया बढ़ी

छठ पर्व को लेकर घासपट्टी में सूप और दउरा से बाजार सज गया है। जिनकी खरीदारी शुरू हो चुकी है। छठ पूजा के अवसर को देखते हुए सूप और दउरा की कीमत काफी बढ़ी हुई नजर आ रही है। सूप 70-80 रुपए की दर से बिक रहा है। वहीं बड़े दउरा की कीमत 250 रुपए और छोटे दउरा की कीमत 180 रुपए है। फलों में केला कांदी की 550-600 रुपए, सुथनी 40 से 45 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रहा है।

