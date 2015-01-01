पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक दिसंबर से शुरुआत:जिले में 13 स्थानों पर सरकारी दर से खरीदे जाएंगे धान

मेदिनीनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • किसानाें काे धान बेचने से पहले कराना हाेगा रजिस्ट्रेशन, खाते में जाएगा पैसा

जिले के 13 स्थानों पर सरकार एक दिसंबर से किसानाें से धान खरीदेगी। यह खरीदारी खाद्य सार्वजनिक वितरण एवं उपभोक्ता मामले विभाग के निर्णय के आधार पर हाेगी। खरीफ मौसम 2020-21 के दौरान किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की अधिप्राप्ति की जाएगी। इसके लिए इसके लिए कार्यकारी एजेंसी आपूर्ति विभाग ने जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र खोलने शुरू कर दिए हैं। यहां किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीद की जाएगी।

जिले के बैरिया बाजार समिति, चैनपुर व्यापार मंडल, पांकी व्यापार मंडल, कोटखास पैक्स, शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय, सतबरवा का छात्रावास संख्या 02, विश्रामपुर पैक्स, पाटन पैक्स, छतरपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय, चेचरिया पैक्स, हुसैनाबाद व्यापार मंडल, पांडू किसान भवन, मनातू राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र, हरिहरगंज प्रखंड कार्यालय के माध्यम से धान की खरीदी की जाएगी।

धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र पर अधिकारी किए गए प्रतिनियुक्त

जिले के सभी 13 केंद्रों पर प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी और जनसेवक को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। बैरिया बाजार समिति में लक्ष्मीनाथ लोहरा व धमेंद्र बैठा, चैनपुर व्यापार मंडल में हेरमन कुजूर व विभूति भूषण सिंह, पांकी व्यापार मंडल में हेरमन कुजूर व गौतम कुमार कश्यप, कोटखास पैक्स में लक्ष्मीनाथ लोहरा व ललन कुमार, शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय, सतबरवा का छात्रावास संख्या 02 में लक्ष्मीनाथ लोहरा व दिनेश कुमार, विश्रामपुर पैक्स में मुकेश कुमार सिन्हा व रविंद्र उरांव, पाटन पैक्स में लक्ष्मीनाथ लोहरा व अशफाक अहमद प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

वहीं छतरपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय में निर्मल दाउद लकड़ा व मनोज कुमार पासवान, चेचरिया पैक्स में उग्रनाम बड़ाईक व अरविंद कुमार सिंह, हुसैनाबाद व्यापार मंडल में उग्रनाम बड़ाईक व सुनील कुमार, पांडू किसान भवन में मुकेश कुमार सिन्हा व नौशाद आलम, मनातू राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र में हेरमन कुजूर व राजेश कुमार पाठक, हरिहरगंज प्रखंड कार्यालय में निर्मल दाउद लकड़ा व शिवनरायण उरांव को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

किसानों से धान खरीद पहले मिल भेजा जाएगा : किसानों से धान की खरीदने से पहले उनका निबंधन किया जाएगा। कृषि विभाग की ओर स उन्हें जागरूक किया जाएगा। आपूर्ति विभाग मॉनिटरिंग करेगा। धान की खरीद के बाद सेंट्रल गोदाम में जमा होगा। उसके बाद उसे मिल भेजा जाएगा।

