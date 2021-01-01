पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:पल्स पाेलियाे अभियान कल से, 3.57 लाख बच्चे पीएंगे दवा

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • दाे दिन बूथ पर व दाे दिन घर पर मिलेगी दवा

तीन दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान की शुरुआत 31 जनवरी से होगी। इसमें पलामू जिले में 0-5 साल के 3 लाख 57 हजार 107 बच्चों को पोलियो निरोधक ड्रॉप पिलाई जाएगी। अभियान में पहले दिन बूथ और अन्य दो दिन डोर टू डोर बच्चों तक दवा पहुंचाई जाएगी। इसमें पहले दिन 80 प्रतिशत बच्चों को बूथों पर पोलियो निरोधक ड्रॉप पिलाने का टारगेट है। डीपीएम दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में 1314 बूथ बनाए जाएंगे। प्रत्येक बूथ पर चार वर्कर मौजूद रहेंगे।

इसके अलावा 1816 ट्रांजिट टीम बनाया गया है। जिसमें 4026 सदस्य शामिल रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही 18 मोबाइल टीम बनाया गया है। जो सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर तैनात रहेंगी। प्रत्येक टीम में 2-2 सदस्य रहेंगे। 236 सुपरवाइजरों की देखरेख में अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए 4461 कर्मचारियों की सेवाएं ली जाएंगी। इनमें सहिया, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर, फीमेल मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्कर आदि शामिल होंगे। अभियान सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक चलेगा।

