नाराजगी:रांची-सासाराम इंटरसिटी एक्स. कल से चलेगी, 30 प्रतिशत बढ़ा किराया

मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • 22 मार्च से बंद ट्रेन के खुलने से खुशी, पर किराया बढ़ाेतरी पर नाराजगी

रेलवे ने 15 नवंबर से रांची-सासाराम इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस (08635,08636) चलाने की घोषणा कर दी है। इस ट्रेन को फिलहाल पूजा स्पेशल के रूप में चलाया जाएगा। इसके चलने से गढ़वा, पलामू और लातेहार जिले के यात्रियों को रांची जाने और उसी दिन वापस आने की सुविधा मिलेगी। 22 मार्च से बंद पलामू एक्सप्रेस के पूजा स्पेशल में परिचालन होने से जहां एक ओर लोगों में खुशी है, वहीं दूसरी ओर निराशा है कि उनको 30 प्रतिशत बढ़ा हुआ किराया देना होगा। जो समान्य बोगी में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को देना होगा।

उदाहरण स्वरुप 21 मार्च 2020 तक रांची-सासाराम इंटरसिटी में डालटनगंज से रांची जाने के लिए समान्य चेयरकार में 80 रुपया किराया लगता था, जो अब 110 रुपया लगेगा। पूजा स्पेशल रांची-सासाराम इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के एसी चेयरकार में फिक्सड किराया लागू कर दिया गया है। यात्रियों को अब रांची से सासाराम के लिए 505 रुपया देना होगा। यह किराया बीच के स्टेशनों से भी पटना के लिए देय होगा। उदाहरण स्वरुप एसी चेयरकार में रांची से लेकर सासाराम तक, कहीं से भी सीट रिजर्व कराने के लिए 505 रुपया देना होगा। इतना ही नहीं, एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन के लिए भी सीट रिजर्व कराने पर 505 रुपया किराया देना है।

