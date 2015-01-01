पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:दूसरे की व्यथा समझना ही संत स्वभाव- नामधारी

मेदिनीनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कवि अनुज कुमार पाठक के काव्य-संग्रह ‘अनुस्मृति’ का हुआ लोकार्पण

पूर्व स्पीकर इंदर सिंह नामधारी ने कहा है कि कवि अनुज कुमार पाठक की कोई बेटी नहीं है लेकिन उन्होंने कन्यादान और विदाई पर दो अलग-अलग कविताएं लिखी है। बिना बेटी के भी आपने बेटी वालों के दिल को छुआ है। इससे सिद्ध होता है कि आप दूसरे के वेदना को महसूस कर सकते हैं, जिसको संत स्वभाव कहा जाता है। तुलसीदास कहते है कि कवि के अनुसार अच्छे लोगों के दिल मक्खन के समान होता है लेकिन उन्होंने गलत कहा क्योंकि मक्खन तब पिघलता है, जब उसको गर्म किया जाता है लेकिन सज्जन लोग दूसरे की व्यथा से पिघल जाते हैं।

वह शनिवार को परिमल प्रवाह, पलामू द्वारा माता द्रौपदी देवी नामधारी गुरु गोविंद सिंह पब्लिक स्कूल, जमुने में आयोजित पुस्तक लोकार्पण समारोह में बोल रहे थे। इससे पहले उन्होंने कवि अनुज कुमार पाठक के द्वारा लिखित काव्य-संग्रह ‘अनुस्मृति’ का लोकार्पण किया। लोकार्पण के उपरांत विषय प्रवेश शिक्षक परशुराम तिवारी ने विस्तृत रूप से किया।

पत्नी की स्मृति में लिखा...ज्यादातर कविताएं वेदना रस की

प्रो. सुभाष चन्द्र मिश्रा ने कहा कि किसी भी कार्य के प्रारम्भ में ईश्वर की वंदना रचनाकार की विनम्रता का द्योतक है न कि उसकी कमजोरी का। रचनाकार ने अपनी पत्नी की स्मृति में काव्य-संग्रह तैयार कर इसी अनुभूति को साकार किया है। कार्यक्रम में ब्राह्मण उच्च विद्यालय की प्राचार्या नेहा पाठक, परिमल प्रवाह के संरक्षक श्रीधर प्रसाद द्विवेदी ,कवि हरिवंश प्रभात, विजय शुक्ल, उमेश कुमार पाठक रेणु, नेहा पाठक आदि ने अपने विचार रखे। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता प्रो. एससी मिश्रा ने की। संचालन संस्कार भारती के नीरज श्रीधर जी ने तथा धन्यवाद ज्ञापन विद्यालय के प्राचार्य पीपी गुप्ता ने किया। कार्यक्रम में पंकज श्रीवास्तव,मनीष मिश्रा, प्रवीण मिश्रा, राम प्रवेश पंडित, धनंजय पाठक, विद्यालय के शिक्षक एवं शिक्षिका आदि की मौजूदगी रही।

