मांग:बकोरिया में एसडीओ ने एक स्टोन क्रशर को किया सील

मेदिनीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • सतबरवा के बीडीओ राजकिशोर प्रसाद ने मामले की पुष्टि की है

पलामू जिले के सतबरवा थाना क्षेत्र के बकोरिया गांव में गुरुवार को सदर एसडीओ अजय सिंह बड़ाईक ने एक स्टोन क्रशर को सील कर दिया। सील किया गया क्रशर केदार यादव का बताया गया है। एसडीओ ने क्रशर संचालक से क्रशर चलाने संबंधी अनुमति का कागजात के अलावा सीटीओ की मांग की है।

सतबरवा के बीडीओ राजकिशोर प्रसाद ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने बताया कि केदार यादव के क्रशर प्लांट को एसडीओ के नेतृत्व में सील किया गया है।गौरतलब हो कि सतबरवा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में दो दर्जन से अधिक क्रशर संचालित हो रहा है।जानकारी के अनुसार कुछ संचालकों को छोड़कर किसी के पास क्रशर चलाने के आवश्यक कागजात तक नहीं हैं। प्रशासनिक साठ गांठ से यह कारोबार फल फूल रहा है।

